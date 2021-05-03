The impact of social distancing on mental health

As unique and individual beings we experience and interpret social distancing in different ways. The extravert may feel deprived of the social interactions that fuel him or her. The more introverted may initially have found social distancing a relief.

Social distancing alongside work and school from home have been part of the primary measures aimed at curbing the transmission of the Covid-19 virus. Social contact, however, is a universal human need. As we navigate through life, much of what fulfils us are the bonds that we create with other people. We have a pervasive drive to form and maintain meaningful interpersonal relationships. Our everyday interactions within our communities, albeit seemingly trivial, induce a sense of safety and acceptance we often take for granted.

Physical interactions are an essential part of human social experience and are particularly important in the social development of young people. By closing schools or enforcing physical separateness, it prevents many children and adolescents from socialising, impacting their ability to make quality connections, their personal growth and learning. Adolescents are particularly sensitive to social exclusion. Young children’s growth and learning are facilitated through social interaction.

Feeling insufficiently connected to others, is associated with profound and lasting negative consequences to our physical and mental health. The frustration of the need for social contact can contribute to boredom, low mood, insomnia and potential depression. Anxiety and fear towards contagion have also caused a sense of distrust – there is something potentially dangerous in the other. Social distancing can evoke a sense of social rejection, impersonality and the loss of the sense of community.

There are also significant individual losses. The inability to connect in-person with family and friends means that we are missing out on important events and milestones, such as birthdays, weddings or holidays and not being able to visit loved ones in hospital or attend funerals.

We know that maintaining physical distance is important to protect ourselves and one another. It is important to be mindful of the impact and to maintain social connections proactively.

Here are some ways to foster connections and take care of your mental health:

Exchange the term ‘social distancing’ with ‘physical distancing’. Recognising that we are still connected, even when we are physically apart, is one of the first ways in which we can address social isolation.

Stay connected. Maintain connections through reaching out by phone or scheduling video calls with your loved ones. Share your feelings with others. Connecting with others helps to make us feel less isolated and alone.

Get creative. Arrange virtual dinners with family and friends. Arrange an online catch-up with old school or university friends. Have a movie night; watching the same film at the same time, whilst physically apart, followed by a reflective discussion.

Spend quality time with family. Due to restrictions in movement, families may spend more time together at home than they have had in a long time. Capitalise on this time and enjoy activities together such as building puzzles, DIY projects, baking, listening to or making your own music together or having game nights.

Be intentional about your news input. Overexposure to news on the pandemic can cause anxiety. Give yourself a break. Choose one or two reliable news sources, preferably not social media, and limit the time you spend updating yourself on the latest news. Also try to focus on news relevant to you.

Deliberate self-care. Changes to what is protective of our mental health, including our social support, leisure activities and daily rhythms and routines leave us more vulnerable to ill mental health. It is important to focus purposefully on having regular healthy meals, to stay hydrated, to exercise and to sleep the necessary minimum of seven hours a night.

Go outdoors. Being outdoors in nature can be beneficial to your mind and body. It can buffer against anxiety and depression, especially when combined with physical activity. Go to the beach or take a walk in your neighbourhood park.

Consider adopting a pet. Animals can be a wonderful source of comfort and may encourage exercise and playfulness. Caring for an animal may reduce stress and blood pressure. Being raised while having a pet can contribute to a sense of security in children.

Seek support. If you are grieving a loss, feel isolated, or are struggling with anxiety or depression or adjusting to challenging circumstances, prioritise your wellbeing. Do not hesitate to seek support. Join a support group or reach out to a professional.

As you are navigating this new reality, safeguarding your mental health, remember that humans are interdependent.

Ronette Zaaiman, MSc. Clinical Psychologist with The LightHouse Arabia.