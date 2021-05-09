Skills: The modern-day workforce currency

The dawn of a new decade often comes with a sense of optimism for transformation; however, no one could have predicted the rapid reinvention that the Covid-19 pandemic would cause. As we faced the unprecedented health and economic crisis in 2020, there was a renewed focus on the wellbeing of people and the planet.

As the pandemic caused a rapid shift in our daily lives, the need to actively reskill for new career paths and evolving roles, and deliver a workforce edge by combining human intuition with workforce science, has become more evident than ever before. As it turned out, marrying economics and empathy across these dimensions was key to business survival, and this agility will remain a pivotal factor in the businesses’ ability to evolve in the future.

The pandemic brought to the fore the need for companies to be able to mobilise talent quickly and efficiently to where it is needed most, in order to support business transformation and organisational resilience. Notably, companies that at an early stage took inventory of their workforce or talent ecosystem have been able to find talent quickly, move talent to where it is needed the most and make critical talent decisions to keep the business running during uncertain times. In order to prepare for a post-pandemic rebound, it is critical that companies build more flexibility into their business models, in order to recognise the current skills possessed by talent and identify opportunities for upskilling to adapt to a business’ changing needs.

From jobs to skills

This skills-based approach is becoming increasingly important for defining work, deploying talent, managing careers and valuing employees. To enable organisations to plan for the future, skills-based talent processes are required. Companies must look at their long-term strategy and proactively identify future skills needs to support the development. The benefits of this approach extend beyond enabling companies to retain, build, buy and deploy talent, as needed but can in fact contribute to a company’s strategic reinvention and reduce the costs of external hiring.

This drive to reskill and upskill will fundamentally change the base unit of managing a workforce, which traditionally has been a job. Job descriptions and titles have, until recently, defined how companies viewed work, set salaries, and how they made critical decisions around talent and workforce transformation. But today, the base unit of work has evolved from jobs to skills.

The workforce is ready to embrace the future. Elevating the value of skills means employees are encouraged to learn, earn skills credentials and plot their career advancement along a skills acquisition path. This skills-based approach to workforce strategy ensures talent is assessed based on their holistic skill set rather than industry experience or qualifications. Paving the way are companies that provide opportunities for employees to move across job families, volunteer for temporary “internal gigs” or take on hybrid roles.

It is evident that organisations must focus on skills to ensure that their workforce is equipped for the workplace of the future. Skills have become the new currency of workforce and talent strategies, as more than half of organisations that responded to the 2021 Mercer Global Talent Trends (GTT) survey are targeting upskilling and reskilling of critical talent pools to drive workforce transformation.

Moreover, the nature of work in most organisations has experienced a seismic disruption as a result of Covid-19, which not only resulted in an increased focus on skills but accelerated technological advances and has led us to become more interdependent, knowledge-focused, specialised and flexible about where, when and how we work. However, the flexibility to work remotely has brought with it a host of new challenges for employees, such as space restrictions and frequent distractions. Providing additional support to employees, and mapping out a skills-based approach to development is a key element of the empathy and understanding that is required to keep employees engaged and motivated.

The importance of data-analytics

Given the shifting priorities for the future, the theme of reskilling is not surprising. With many organisations having rapidly accelerated their digital transformation programs as a result of the pandemic, many are now recognising that to build a sustainable future, they must also be willing to invest in advanced data-analytics to understand how to inform and improve their future actions. However, it is concerning to note that only 20 percent of organisations in the Middle East surveyed in Mercer’s 2021 GTT survey plan to improve their metrics to inform the human adoption of technology.

In these uncertain times, both the public and private sectors must take it upon themselves to support the development of the local workforce, making learning a standard part of any job, while utilising technology to identify key performance metrics. The UAE is at the forefront of proactively developing skills and expertise, with initiatives including the National Experts Programme. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, said, “It is essential that the country invests in its most valuable resource, our own citizens, to drive forward the nation for generations to come.”

In a world where skills are becoming the new currency and are sought out by employers, ensuring the support of both the public and private sectors in employee upskilling will result in an empowered workforce with standards and capabilities that compete with the leading international firms.

Nuno Gomes, Career Leader at Mercer, MENAT