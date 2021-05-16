The role you play in combatting toxic work culture

One of the most challenging things in a workplace is the presence of a toxic culture. When we think of toxic environments, it is a place that does not nourish, nurture or cultivate practices that bring out the best in its inhabitants. One thing I often hear about toxic workplaces is this notion that it is happening somewhere out there, or that it is “coming from the top”. The underlying issue with these assertions is that it takes away the power that we hold as individuals within a system.

A helpful framework that we can draw from is that of systems theory. In this model, there is an idea that a group of parts come together to form a coherent whole, or a system. Or in this particular example, the workplace. Workplaces are made up of various parts such as the employees, the procedures, the policies, and the building.

However, the aspect of the workplace that is most transformative is its employees. As individual participants, each employee is able to focus on how their own ways of behaving contributes to the system as a whole. Systems theory goes even further to highlight how changes in one part of the system will affect other parts of the system. This is an important point. If change in one part of the system can essentially impact other parts of the system, it means that no one is powerless to impact a workplace environment that is deemed as toxic.

Oftentimes, the challenge in changing a system is a fear that certain behaviours and practices are entrenched and they are too difficult to change. Below are some tips for how you can focus on the role that you play in your organisation and how these may influence the system in more adaptive and productive ways:

Be consistent with what you know to be healthy ways of functioning. It may not feel like it, but your actions will have ripple effects in the system in some way, whether you are aware of it or not.

Maintain a curiosity about what might be happening in your workplace culture. The dominant narrative isn’t the only possible narrative. (For example, other than toxicity, what else may be going on that isn’t given much attention culture wise?). When we become curious, we become more aware of other lesser known narratives which then opens up other possibilities for how things can be done.

Model the behaviours you want to see in others. If you feel there is a lack of compassion, act with kindness; if there’s rigidity in the expectations held, try to be more flexible with your own expectations.

Toxic workplaces can have a detrimental impact on one’s physical and mental wellbeing. By feeling empowered to act, you can feel hopeful that things can change.

Dr Shamarel Odusanya, Clinical Psychologist with The LightHouse Arabia.