by Staff Writer

More of this topic

Posted inComment

Building a better future: Harnessing the power of sustainability in the Middle East

by Staff Writer
L-R: Soumaya Hissoussi, senior vice president, Lombard Odier Group; and Kristina Church, head of sustainable solutions, Lombard Odier Investment Managers

L-R: Soumaya Hissoussi, senior vice president, Lombard Odier Group; and Kristina Church, head of sustainable solutions, Lombard Odier Investment Managers