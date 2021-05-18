Building a better future: Harnessing the power of sustainability in the Middle East

ESG has undoubtedly become one of the most important factors for investors around the world – and the Middle East is no exception. As the Gulf seeks to cultivate a more diversified economy, sustainability remains a vital pillar in making this ambition a reality. Now more than ever, investors are keeping front of mind the environmental and social impact their investment decisions will have on local, regional and global communities.

Likewise, GCC governments and industry are placing increasing scrutiny on governance of the investment markets, stepping up measures to instil greater best practice protocols, improve transparency and better safeguard all market participants – from investment managers, to banks and investors themselves. Sustainability remains the common thread weaving together environment, social and governance goals for economies around the world. Where the Middle East stands differentiated, is that new models of Islamic finance – a mainstay for many Gulf countries – can offer a valuable conduit for investors to access more sustainable, responsible investment opportunities that are ESG-compliant.

Sustainability is one of the key drivers of future risks and returns. With the increase in the world’s population, global demand for resources is placing growing pressure on the environment. The current, linear “take-make-waste”, is outdated and ignores high economic, environmental and social costs. However, it is still possible to halt the escalation of climate damage and reverse the rampant destruction of earth’s vital resources – or natural capital. We must understand and address several key sustainability dynamics, including the need to protect nature’s regenerative capabilities and focus on leaner industry and resource efficiency, which is, now, more important than ever for our economy and society.

A key catalyst in accelerating the shift towards a more sustainable economy, is the region’s efforts to create this “circular” or shared economy.

Creating a circular economy

The economy is being driven by powerful market forces, migrating towards a new model that puts greater emphasis on the preservation and edification of our environment and our society. One that, as Lombard Odier calls it, is becoming a “CLICTM” economy – circular, lean, inclusive and clean. One of the most important cross-cutting themes of this change, is the environment and the need to transition, in a nature-positive way, to a clean, low-carbon and climate-resilient economy.

Nature is the most productive asset of our economy. More than 50 percent of global GDP currently depends on nature. Natural capital includes all the renewable and non-renewable resources, and provides enabling and protective services (like pollination and air filtration) that support processes vital to economic development. Around the world we are overexploiting nature, while also failing to harness its full regenerative power. As a result, the value of nature is declining, threatening our economies and ability to sustain the same kind of returns in the future. The pandemic has served as a stark reminder of this.

We believe, it is now crucial to invest in leveraging the regenerative power of nature or seek to preserve nature’s bountiful resources. Harnessing the power of sustainability means shifting to a more circular economy, whereby investable assets encompass social and environmental good; we are now in an era governed by profit with purpose, and our investment decisions must stack up against that model. It is very encouraging to see tangible progress in the Gulf, which has been quick to take a leadership position in putting sustainability front and centre in its economic roadmap.

In the GCC alone, the circular economy is expected to save up to $138 billion by 2030. Leading the charge, in January 2021, the UAE adopted the “UAE’s Circular Economy Policy”, which defines the country’s initiatives to achieve sustainable management and efficient use of natural resources, focusing on leaner consumption and production. The policy aims to minimise natural resources consumption, reduce waste, and ensure the quality of life for current and future generations, and focuses on green infrastructure, sustainable transport, sustainable manufacturing, sustainable food production and consumption.

The UAE, was also the first signatory to the “Scale 360” initiative, which was launched in collaboration with the World Economic Forum (WEF). The initiative aims to adopt the Fourth Industrial Revolution (utilising Internet-of-things and Artificial Intelligence), to accelerate the transformation of a circular economy, reduce dependence on natural resources, and reduce pollution to tackle climate change.

The Middle East continues to progress leaps and bounds in advancing its sustainable economy. And when we consider the global push to sustainability in the context of the region’s financial fabric, the Gulf stands differentiated in the role Shariah finance has to play. Islamic finance – a mainstay for many Gulf nations – offers vast potential for investors to access investment opportunities that are more sustainable, socially responsible and ESG-compliant.

Shariah finance will help accelerate sustainable investing in the Middle East

In addition to the demand for preserving our natural capital, over the last few years, we have witnessed a rising demand for, and adoption of, Islamic finance. A jewel in the crown of the Middle East’s investment markets, Islamic finance assets will play a valuable role in providing investors with a more accessible, familiar entry point into sustainable investing.

Since Shariah finance shares many common values with that of ESG investment models, aligned to several of the same social and ethical principles, there exists a compelling opportunity in the Middle East for investors to look to Islamic finance as a route to creating a more ESG-compliant, more socially responsible investment portfolio – and the economic, societal and environmental upside can be seen clearly.

For instance, with the growing demand for Shariah compliant investment solutions in the Middle East and the necessity for a circular economy, the Sukuk market is an ideal vehicle to finance regenerative and climate change projects. The capital of a green sukuk is used to finance assets or projects that addresses environmental issues, and investors receive a profit that derives from green revenues. What does this all mean? Essentially, that Islamic finance and Shariah compliant assets will be integral in unlocking for investors the opportunity to increase access to investment strategies that offer more sustainable, long term wealth creation, staying in line with increasing demands for adherence to ESG criteria, and most importantly, playing a positive role in our society.

The road ahead

We expect 2021 to drive further investment opportunities in social and environmental sustainability –both across climate mitigation and adaptation but also increasingly in the field of natural capital – and we expect that funds focusing on natural assets will see significant upside.

Furthermore, we anticipate greater demand for newer, more customised models of Islamic finance, as the benefits of Shariah-compliant assets ring truer with investors seeking to build a more ESG-focused investment portfolio. For many, sustainability continues to focus on the environment – and indeed, we see this as a crucial component. However, as more and more investors think more closely about the societal impact of their investment decisions on a global scale, the link between Islamic finance and sustainable finance will become ever stronger. The result? As the Middle East forges ahead on its plans for more sustainable economic development, Islamic finance will be a valuable catalyst in advancing the region’s plans for the long term.

Soumaya Hissoussi, senior vice president, Lombard Odier Group; and Kristina Church, head of sustainable solutions, Lombard Odier Investment Managers