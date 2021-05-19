AI’s role in corporate advisory

Artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly being used in corporate finance, particularly for investment M&A and transaction services. As corporate advisory services become more sophisticated, and those provided by major firms more diverse, the potential for AI increases. How then can AI-based technologies add value to companies, investors, advisers and broader society as well as the economy?

According to PwC, AI has the potential to increase worldwide GDP by 14 percent by 2030, adding an estimated $15.7 trillion to the global economy. Economic sectors, such as financial services, medical diagnostics and cybersecurity, are already being rapidly changed by the introduction of AI-based technologies.

Today, many counties are investing significant expertise and capital into the development of AI. The UAE, which is leading the region in terms of digital competitiveness, is investing in the latest AI technologies and tools to enhance government performance and efficiency, as a part of its UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031. The government of Saudi Arabia has also recognised digital transformation as a key enabler for realising Saudi Vision 2030 and its economic diversification strategy.

AI’s impact on corporate finance

Corporate finance investment and transactions are a major form of business activity that have a significant impact on industry sectors, national and regional economies, and the broader society.

As companies relook workforce strategies and business models for post-Covid recovery, the impact of AI on finance and business will be profound. Today, businesses are demanding more speed, depth and sophistication in corporate advisory services. Therefore, the application of AI to corporate finance is extremely important.

AI analytics can help improve corporate decisions and pricing. Acquirers can use key word searches and news screens to identify better funding opportunities, regulatory technology enables near real-time legal and tax compliance checks, and interactive data visualisation will strengthen scenario analysis.

When it comes to M&A activity, machine reading and learning are already being deployed in virtual data rooms used throughout the deal process – particularly for compliance, contract analysis and in financial analysis, modelling and scenario planning.

For corporate finance advisers, AI presents many opportunities to increase efficiency, reduce costs and create new services. However, in the short to medium term, we are unlikely to see radical new business models for those who advise on corporate transactions. Instead, we will see exciting and innovative new collaborations between professional advisers, consultants, technologists and corporate and investment clients.

Guidelines for the use and application of AI in corporate decision-making:

Recommend appropriate and practicable levels of disclosure; Include an explanation about how AI-based technologies have been deployed within corporate reporting; Ensure clarity about the various responsibilities of corporate executive and non-executive directors; and Encourage measures that boost investment and innovation in AI, rather than hinder them.

While AI represents a threat to some traditional activities in corporate advisory, it also provides opportunities for new services and for employment to be augmented by AI, particularly where much broader intelligence, expertise and complex interaction is required.

Given the complexity and economic importance of corporate deal-making, careful thought is needed about how best to combine human expertise with this transformative new technology. While AI systems can provide outputs that can be extremely accurate, far superseding human effort, they do not replicate human intelligence. We must, therefore, recognise the strengths and limits of the different forms of AI, and build an understanding of the best ways for humans and computers to work together.

Successful deployment of AI in corporate decision-making and investment requires an efficient and coherent AI strategy across business processes, as well as regular audits of the deployed AI technologies.

Governments must also continue to work with businesses to safeguard the responsible use of AI, ensure the upskilling of the workforce and facilitate the supply of talent

Michael Armstrong, FCA and ICAEW Regional Director for the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA)