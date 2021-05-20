Indian investment influx in the UAE

Historians specialising in Indo-Arab relations have indicated that Arab merchants were a familiar sight in Indian coastal towns, long before recorded history. UAE-India relations go back not hundreds, but thousands of years ago.

Both countries have nurtured a strong bond built on mutual trust, respect, trade, and commerce laced with a generous sharing of and influencing food, culture, religious practices, literature, myths, and more. This is why it is not uncommon to find Indian families who have been living and doing business here for decades and some close to a century.

The UAE has been a preferred destination for Indians for many years now. Indians make up almost 30 percent of the UAE’s nearly 10 million population.

Dubai is a second home to a multitude of Indians from various walks of life; many own property here for investment, leisure or to live in, Over the last few years, there has been a steady rise in the number of Indian residents opting to buy a home in Dubai. Dubai Land Department (DLD) data shows 5,246 Indian nationals invested in Dubai’s real estate sector in 2019, pumping in more than AED10.89 billion. This trend received a further boost during the pandemic as real estate prices in the country became more favourable for buyers along with the rise of the work from home culture.

Towards the end of 2019, the pandemic forced most parts of the world into a complete lockdown. We were hoping that Covid-19 would be old news in 2021 but the virus continues to have a strong grip on lives and headlines around the globe. Pre-Covid, a typical sentiment for many Indians residing in the UAE was to invest in a home in India and have a holiday home here. This is rapidly changing; there is an increased preference for a long-term home here in Dubai and owning holiday homes in India.

For years, the UAE has been a popular choice for High net worth individuals (HNWIs) in India to migrate to. It features regularly among the top 10 countries in the world in the Global Wealth Migration Review. Financial concerns, taxes, the standard of living, government policies are some of the reasons why HNWIs leave a country and opt for those that offer a good quality of life, health and education facilities, and good business opportunities.

The UAE’s quick and diligent response to the pandemic has been another significant catalyst contributing to the rising trend among Indians deciding to settle down in Dubai which may not have been an active consideration previously despite living here for many years.

Working remotely has become more practical than ever before encouraging Indian business owners and working professionals to head to the country. Entrepreneurs are drawn to Dubai’s sound business ecosystem, the ease of setting up a business and running multiple businesses from a well-connected central location like Dubai. The long-term visa options allow 100 percent ownership of the business on the UAE’s mainland.

Indian business owners residing in the country are particularly motivated to continue operations encouraged by the Government’s enthusiasm and diligence in leading the way in initiating a post-Covid economy making it easier than other countries to survive and thrive in.

The newly announced remote work visa, considered the first of its kind in the region, is driving the demand among Indian professionals to live in and work from Dubai. Long-term residence visas for professionals in the fields of science and knowledge, art and culture, as well as exceptional students contribute to UAE’s popularity as a home destination.

Favourable government reforms and long-term visas in the UAE are attracting Indian professionals from Silicon Valley and other high-profile locations to invest in a home close enough to home.

Indian families with children are opting to move to Dubai or stay back due to the quality of education that is available in the country. Professionals with children who have the option of working remotely find it easier to settle here given the standard of living, quality infrastructure, proximity to India, and excellent air connectivity to other parts of the World.

Overall, the UAE offers an undeniable mix that makes it a perfect location to stay back for everyone…of course…Indians included.

Lal Bhatia, Chairman of Hilshaw Group