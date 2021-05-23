The challenge of returns in e-commerce

Returning goods is not a new phenomenon, but the rise in e-commerce has seen a change in consumer buying habits. Having the option to buy a selection of items, trying them on in the comfort of your own home, then sending back what you don’t want, has proven to be an attractive option for consumers.

One of the biggest challenges e-commerce businesses worldwide face is lowering product return rate. The cost of handling returns is typically three to five times higher than original shipping costs.

According to retail analyst firm IHL Group, the annual cost of returns is EUR542 billion. A survey by Barclaycard revealed that 57 percent believe dealing with returns has a negative impact on the day-to-day running of their business. On the other hand, a study by Harris interactive revealed 85 percent of customers say they will stop buying from a retailer if the returns process is a hassle.

How can businesses cope with what many see as a growing menace?

Of course, the challenge for business is not simply the idea of the customer ‘getting it right’ or forcing customers to keep unwanted items. The true challenge arises in the warehouse where logisticians are left to pick up the pieces.

One area where the inventory manager and the consumer agree is on the need for speed. The consumer wants to be able to return goods easily and freely and receive their refund as fast as possible. Retailers strive to re-sell the item which may be subject to expiration dates or seasonal demands. Reintroducing the stock for re-picking and repurposing items where necessary helps to maintain stock value and reduce overall supply chain costs.

The management of returns is a critical function for any retailer no matter what sector they operate in. Retailers need the returned items back into stock as soon as possible; any stock that can be resold that is not available for picking is taking up resources and costing the business money.

Within the warehouse, automation can often provide the support necessary to streamline the returns management process. Businesses should ensure that both manpower and equipment are sized to cater for the additional capacity that returns require.

Solutions using random put away, a reverse picking process using smart storage solutions and automated movement of totes should be considered by e-retailers and omni-channel retailers alike, looking to optimise their returns processes.

Handling returns is an expensive process. Automation gives retailers cost benefits. In this scenario, it is not only essential to handle the return but also list it back into the system for a resale, if the organisation doesn’t want to lose the money. Any technique implemented to reduce the cost of handling returns is going to be beneficial. In addition, anywhere there is a volume of returns if you look at automating that process of putting it back into stock and making it available for picking there will be a big benefit.

Alain Kaddoum, general manager, Swisslog Middle East.