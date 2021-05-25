An urban masterplan of the future

The history of urban planning dates to the earliest civilisations. The Indus Valley of 4,000 years ago, was laid out in a grid pattern that separated the main roads and boulevards from the residential alleys. Since then, city planning has continued to evolve through the centuries.

Today, 55 percent of the world’s population reside in urban areas, ushering a paradigm shift to the principles of urban planning. Urban planning needs to ensure continued relevance of cities in supporting population growth while protecting the environment. From a city’s built-up area for expansion interspersed with green spaces to regeneration efforts and mobility planning, every aspect must be analysed to create futuristic, sustainable urban master plans.

Global epidemics also have a profound impact on urban planning. The current pandemic requires a rethink that aligns with the way people will live and work in the future. In this scenario, the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan is a blueprint of how the emirate will evolve over the next two decades. The vision is comprehensive and forward-looking with a focus on environmental, social and economic priorities.

Redefining the future of city planning

What began as Dubai’s development journey under the visionary leadership of the late ruler, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, in the 1960s continues to evolve with each master plan. The Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, the emirate’s seventh development plan announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and ruler of the Dubai, aims to create a greener, happier and a more resilient future where individuals, industries, environment and the economy can thrive.

The strategic objectives of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan include:

Improving the quality of life of citizens and residents

Driving ecological awareness and promoting conservation

Safeguarding cultural heritage

An emphasis on sustainability

Addressing economic priorities

In tune with the concept of blue zones

Blue zones are geographic areas where people live the longest. Multiple factors contribute to their longevity, including an active lifestyle, community-centric living and being in close proximity to nature. Research indicates this innovative framework can be greatly optimised by urban planning. Today there are five so-called blue zones in the world. On the basis of Dubai’s 2040 Vision, it is certainly possible for the emirate to emerge as the sixth Blue Zone.

Enhancing quality of life

As Dubai’s population is estimated to reach 5.8 million in 2040, up from the current 3.4 million, the Urban Master Plan places considerable emphasis on improving the quality of life of citizens and residents. The emirate will amplify efforts to create “vibrant, healthy and inclusive communities” by doubling green and recreational areas. Research indicates green spaces improve wellbeing by encouraging healthy habits, reducing ill effects of sedentary lifestyles, stress and anxiety while promoting social cohesion. Thus, urban planners are increasingly weaving green spaces into city planning.

Al Barari Dubai

The rise of eco-conscious communities in Dubai such as Al Barari and The Sustainable City is improving access to and integration of urban green spaces. Add to that numerous cycling tracks and parks in residential areas that promote community-centric activities. More “green corridors” will be created to improve public health and tackle climate change related challenges.

Wellness is also gaining more prominence in office spaces, with buildings following biophilic design principles to help people connect with nature. Innovations focus on ways to achieve energy efficiency, while boosting employee morale. Our company Scientechnic, offers the Biolux Human Centric Lighting System that allows greater control over lighting in an office environment, while Interface from OFIS has innovated on ways to work with recycled content and bio-based materials – which has led to carpet tiles that store carbon, preventing its release into the atmosphere. Such products and solutions help create high-performance interior spaces that support well-being and productivity.

Expanding conservation efforts

Conservation is another key pillar of the 2040 Vision. But this will require greater ecological awareness and public participation. A host of measures can help, from planting Ghaf trees, keeping beaches clean, protecting nature reserves and supporting wildlife sanctuaries to increase biodiversity. Innovative ecological efforts, such as creating mangrove forests, will cover 60 percent of the emirate with nature reserves and rural landscapes by 2040.

Ghaf trees

Dubai’s public and private sectors have collaborated on conservation efforts for decades. The Easa Saleh Al Gurg (ESAG) Group has partnered with Emirates Nature-WWF volunteer membership programme. We encourage employees and their families to conserve the ecological blueprint of UAE. Our Scientechnic Life Sciences and Healthcare division has collaborated with the National Avian Research Centre for conservation and breeding of the rare Houbara Bustard.

Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary

Another ESAG subsidiary, Al Mashrabia Furniture Industry, created the bird watching towers in the Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary in 2006. The company plans to also support the 2040 Vision of preserving cultural and urban heritage by rehousing citizens in older districts of Dubai, by sustainably recreating Arabic-style design elements for such housing.

A comprehensive sustainability roadmap

Several global cities are placing greater emphasis on sustainable urban planning. Copenhagen, aims to become carbon neutral by 2025. The city’s roadmap for sustainable urban development includes mega green projects, new bike routes and a highly innovative city plan.

Similarly Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan also aims to encourage “walking, cycling and the use of flexible means of transportation” with a dual focus on reducing carbon footprint and generating clean energy. Artificial intelligence-based smart traffic control solutions from Scientechnic can integrate and manage a future mobility ecosystem – including self-driving vehicles, e-bikes, autonomous buses and more.

Aligned with Dubai’s heightened focus on sustainability to reduce carbon footprint from heavy energy-consuming industries, our steel subsidiary Al Gurg Building Services is working towards generating over 60 percent electricity from solar. This would make ESAG one of the first UAE private sector entities to implement clean energy generation in our manufacturing, delivering a double bottom line by lowering operational costs and improving our sustainability ratings. Another ESAG company Gulf Metal Foundry, has found solutions for recycling 99 percent of their process waste. This not only assists in efficient operations, reducing landfills, minimising pollution but also helps in cost savings.

Towards 2040 and beyond

Dubai’s journey as a global city over the past 50 years has been commendable. With a strong focus on innovation, wellbeing and being eco-conscious, the 2040 Urban Master Plan will further reinforce the emirate’s status as a top global destination to live and work.

Muna Easa Al Gurg is the Director of Retail for the Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group.