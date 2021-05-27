Five things that are ruining your work life, and you didn’t even know it

Whether you’re a business leader, entrepreneur or next year’s start-up unicorn, chances are you might feel your work life to be pretty-well figured out. Assuming you have weathered the storm of the past year’s pandemic, with business showing healthy signs of progress as we come out the other side, you’re probably starting to get things done in a reasonable amount of time. You are able to consistently take care of your responsibilities and get business back on track, you’re, generally, feeling pretty happy. So, all is good, right?

Not so fast.

There are many unseen forces that have a coersive effect on your work life – things you probably haven’t even considered, slowly eating away at both your time and potential on a daily basis. These direction-dissolvers are never on your work agenda or to do list, but have everything to do with its productivity.

So, what are some of these?

Here are five of the most common perpetrators (and what you can do about them):

1. Distraction

Your phone – better known as the modern day distraction device.

A recent study by Oxford University found that something as simple as knowing that you have an unread email can make it more difficult to concentrate on the task at hand. I read this and scratched my head. One email – is that all? Throw in social media, the news, notifications from our life-arranging apps and incessant WhatsApp messages from everyone, from business groups to the dog groomer, and just how focused can we expect to really be?

So, if you’re like most people, with a constant stream of messages pinging and flashing their way into your every minute, it doesn’t take a rocket scientist (or Oxford University researcher) to tell you that your phone is distracting you to your detriment.

The first step is to stop checking your phone every 30 seconds. Set boundaries that will allow you to focus by turning off the push notifications and muting the social WhatsApp groups during work time. Declare a curfew and, literally, turn off the distraction. Don’t let your phone steal your attention from what matters most.

2. Creativity starvation

The Yin to the Yang of my previous point.

Whilst silencing unproductive distractions is a good thing, let’s acknowledge that our brain does some of its best work when we allow our minds to wander. We are creative by design, so let’s not starve ourselves of such an essential state of being.

When you’re not focused on anything specific, your brain does a lot of unconscious processing. That processing often connects different areas of the brain, helping you come up with creative ideas and innovative solutions to problems.

Oscar-winning screenwriter, Aaron Sorkin, claims that some of his best work has come to him while in the shower – he now has a shower in his office and is known to take up to eight showers a day to collect his thoughts and revive his creativity.

It is especially true if you have multiple hobbies – be it golf, painting, cycling, beach walking, or any of the many other creatively-engaging activities Dubai has to offer. Encourage your brain to think in different ways on a regular basis.

So, it’s OK to let your thoughts drift, and you should try to get lost in something mindless – wandering can do wonders.

3. What? Not why?

‘What do you do?’ – one of the most commonly answered questions in our adult life, yet no one ever asks ‘Why do you do what you do?’

Simon Sinek says it best in his book ‘Find Your WHY’, explaining that every organisation – and every person’s career – operates on three levels: what we do, how we do it, and why we do it.

Our ‘why’ is our purpose. Our ‘how’ are the actions we take. Our ‘what’ is the actual work we do every day.

Defining ourselves simply by ‘what’ we do, seems rather basic or transactional from that perspective.

Explore your why. Once you know it, you have a choice to live it every day. Defining your ‘why’ is essential so that you can keep doing what you do with frictionless ease, because your actions are aligned with what you believe, and set as your goals and contribution in life.

4. Disorganisation

How much time do you spend looking for things you’ve lost? Paperwork, receipts, emails, files, web addresses, clothes…. What if you could get all of that time back? Think of the things you could accomplish.

Being organised is a personal responsibility, and has a major impact on your success. It will also have a knock-on effect on your team members and co-workers.

Becoming more organised brings many benefits, including greater productivity, better performance and improved ability to handle stress. It may take a long time to get everything organised and under control, but will save you plenty of mental energy in the future. Time, tools and technology are the three Ts to up your organisational game stakes.

So, value your time more by priority scheduling every task no matter how small. Obtain the tools to organise your workspace efficiently. Try out Trello, Asana or Slack to keep yourself up to date with today’s workplace technology.

5. Negativity

Radiators and drains – two categories of people, but the latter is one to be avoided.

Life’s radiators are those people who consistently emit joyous rays of light that brighten the room. Their infectious energy naturally brings out the best in people, and they champion others’ success.

Radiators set the pace and demonstrate quality and consistency while guiding others to do the same. Radiators possess a limitless mindset of possibilities and are flexible in their thinking and reflective to receive feedback. They are optimistic about their team’s capabilities and leave a palpable feeling of warmth, connection and positivity in almost everyone they meet.

They encourage brilliance and embrace talent while thoughtfully listening to needs. Radiators are perpetual learners and do not engage in negative self-talk nor the negative talk of others. Time spent with radiators always feels far too short.

Drains do the opposite.

Carolyn Coe is the author of the 2019 Amazon best-selling book, “When I Woke Up” – One Man’s Unbreakable Spirit to Survive, the true story of Paul Evans. She is the in-house performance coach and HR, Talent & Development Director at The Solutions Leisure Group, Dubai’s leading privately owned hospitality group, is a certified Master NLP Practitioner & Life Coach, a writer and a mentor to people on the up.