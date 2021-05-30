Change has arrived for big oil

In a week where a new World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) report warned there was a 40 percent chance global warming could pass 1.5 degrees in the next five years, May 26, 2021 was a historic day in the green energy transition as environmental and climate change concerns moved from the streets to the heart of Big Oil’s boardrooms.

In Europe, a Dutch court ruled against Royal Dutch Shell to reduce CO2 emissions by 45 percent by 2030 against 2019 levels. Shell has been adamant it is playing its part in tackling climate change, but that it can only move toward a greener future in a balanced way, where both supply and demand have to drop together.

According to the Guardian, Shell was told it had a duty of care and that the level of emission reductions of Shell and its suppliers and buyers should be brought into line with limits outlined in the Paris Climate Agreement. The case was brought by Friends of the Earth and other groups, plus 17,000 Dutch citizens.

The ruling will have far-reaching consequences for Shell as it will have to reshape its strategy and curb emissions at a much faster pace.

Meanwhile across the Atlantic in the US, ExxonMobil was attempting to fight off shareholder unrest.

First-time activist fund, Engine No. 1, which has a tiny 0.02 percent stake in Exxon, has been pressuring Exxon since late last year to transition more quickly away from fossil fuels.

The fund shocked the energy and wider investment industry by securing at least two board seats and winning over major investors such as investment firm BlackRock, Exxon’s second largest shareholder.

According to Reuters, BlackRock said the new board members would add “fresh perspectives and relevant transformative energy experience” that would help Exxon evaluate “the risks and opportunities presented by the energy transition”.

BlackRock was pivotal in the changes we saw last week in ExxonMobil. One of the world’s largest asset managers, has in the past been subject to protests over its lack of action on green issues. Last year, it decided to take a tougher stance against corporations that aren’t fully accounting for climate change risks and disclosing them entirely. BlackRock Chief Executive Laurence Fink said in his annual letter last year, “Climate change has become a defining factor in companies’ long-term prospects”. The company’s decision to focus more on sustainability, and ultimately their decision to back Engine No.1, was the leverage needed to create change in Exxon.

In Europe, a Dutch court ruled against Royal Dutch Shell to reduce CO2 emissions by 45 percent by 2030 against 2019 levels

In addition, a news story which largely was lost in the dramatic headline events for both Shell and Exxon, Chevron investors voted in favor of a proposal asking the oil major to cut its customer emissions.

We are witnessing a huge shift in expectations, and public attitude towards those who are doing little or not enough to positively impact the climate has won out. With the rise of social media, giving loud digital voices to movements which before we left out on the streets, now driving change is commonplace. These victories within a 24-hour period have shaken the energy industry and have put big oil on a course of no return on climate change. They will have a major impact on their futures, all led by minorities and the public. Years of increasing societal pressures on government, corporates and investors is now the driving force behind the move towards a more sustainable future.

Some of the oil supermajors are already in the midst of a renewable energy transition. In Q1 this year, Norway’s Equinor announced $2.6 billion in earnings, 49 percent of which was from renewable energy. According to Bloomberg Green, this meant the former oil giant turned green energy leader earned more from renewables than it did from oil and gas exploration and production.

BP is also in progress of an aggressive makeover to become a clean energy company. According to the WSJ, it plans to increase investment in low-carbon energy 10-fold to $5 billion a year by 2030, taking its renewable-energy capacity to 50 gigawatts, from 2.5 GW in 2019.

The future of the oil giants is seemingly clearer. Society will hold these companies accountable and will ensure they are changing their behaviour. These are different times and big oil must adapt. They need to revolutionise their business to ensure they are producing the fuels of the future and, plan, invest and decarbonise accordingly to earn the respect of society.

Iain Munro is the strategy director at Ryse Energy, a UAE-based global leader in decentralised renewables, and a board member of the Alliance for Rural Electrification.