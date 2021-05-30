The implications of iOS 14.5’s data privacy update

Data privacy is a widely debated subject today. On one hand, users are growing more connected and sharing more data online which puts their information at risk of being compromised. On the other hand, access to unlimited personal data has given a lifeline to businesses and third-party trackers whose existence relies largely on aggregating and using data for targeted advertising. These businesses request consent through a long privacy disclaimer, and users are often forced to accept dubious terms to continue using the apps or accessing sites.

In such times, Apple’s latest iOS update comes as a game-changer; it is giving back control to the people and prompting companies to be more transparent about data tracking. It has given its users more control over what apps can do with their data, who it goes to, or how it is being used. The new iOS 14.5 has rolled out a feature known as App Tracking Transparency (ATT) that gives users a choice to opt-in or out of data tracking.

Businesses whose sales are driven largely by tailored ads will be impacted by the new feature. Advertising giants, such as Facebook and Google, will be forced to navigate through the new ad-targeting restrictions imposed by Apple. Facebook’s revenue has nearly doubled since last year as demand for its targeted advertising continues to grow during the pandemic, which means its fight against Apple will be fierce.

Users who updated the new iOS version have reported seeing a pop-up message requesting to either allow or block app tracking. Unsurprisingly, Apple has reported that only 13% of iOS device users globally had given permission to apps to track them. It’s important to note that this move doesn’t end targeted advertising, but rather makes opting-out of data tracking an option that many users did not think they had.

While this is a great move, the reality is that most online users are not on iOS. Android holds the lion’s share in the global market at 72 percent, as compared to iOS’ 27 percent. We will have to wait and watch if Android will follow suit or go in the other direction and offer exclusive features to retain their users.

Either way, the public sentiment is clear: given a choice, a vast majority will opt to not be tracked. Businesses should take a cue from this, and use the opportunity to embrace a privacy-first approach. They can start by complying with global standards set by strict privacy regulations like the GDPR. In putting the privacy of their customers at the heart of business operations, companies can gain their customers’ trust, build loyalty, and stay relevant for a longer period.

This was exactly what Zoho Corp. did. Zoho took a strong stance against selling user data long before the practice was even regulated by law. Last year, the company took it a step further and removed third-party trackers from its website. In doing this, the company has strongly condemned the practice of what it calls “adjunct surveillance”, which is surveillance done by vendors of third-party trackers embedded in websites. It was a decision taken on moral grounds because at Zoho, we put privacy over profits, and have never followed an ad-revenue model; even our free products don’t show any ads. As Zoho owns its entire technology stack, including its data centres, and is not dependent on any third-party to run its business, it is able to provide an assurance to its customers that their data will be safe and belongs only to them.

The iOS data privacy feature is no doubt a positive move that far-sighted companies will use to implement strong privacy practices in their business model. We are also likely to see a few businesses come up with resourceful ways to obtain permission for tracking data – be it through offering a more personalised experience or other perks that encourage users to opt-in to tracking. What we are yet to see is how businesses dependent on ad-revenues will pivot to stay relevant to increasingly-privacy-conscious consumers.

Hyther Nizam, President of Zoho Corp, Middle East & Africa.