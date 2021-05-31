Changing consumer behaviour and habits in the beauty retail industry

Covid-19 and the subsequent lockdown followed by social distancing norms has had a material impact on the consumption of beauty, in particular the colour cosmetics category. However, this doesn’t mean that consumers are no longer interested in beauty products and services.

The beauty industry has always proved resilient during economic downturns, and beauty and cosmetics in particular will be one of the first categories to rebound as we come back to a new normal. But as we look to the future of the nature of this industry, one thing is certain – consumer habits have shifted, and these changes are here to stay.

Here are a few predications and ways in which consumer behaviour is evolving in this category.

As more brands shift to e-commerce, online is here to stay and quality digital experiences will matter more than ever so brands have to become faster, quicker and more content led. Customers want experience and theatre, whether this is instore or online, and retailers regardless of channel will need to respond accordingly.

High internet penetration in the region, especially in Saudi Arabia, has led to high awareness of global trends, coupled with increased number of the population going into the workforce which will result in an increase in demand in the short to medium term. As increased number of e-commerce shopping platforms have also emerged in the region, in the long run consumers will invariably oscillate towards platforms they can relate to and trust and most importantly to those providing seamless customer experience, which is vital to engage the Gen Z generation.

The beauty industry in the region will be shifting towards being more consumer driven than industry driven, with consumers demanding greater desire for green products, far more natural ingredients wherein health will be the new wealth.

Skincare will continue to see exponential growth and dominate in this region and play a bigger role in the beauty regime going forward. Private label is also expected to play a more important part in beauty as our consumers begin to trust clear ingredients and benefits and are searching for value led products with high efficacy.

Major brands will start reinvesting in new product developments to excite customers. Many make up houses have now re-aligned with Covid-19 and changed direction and as they start looking for products that supports maskwear etc.

Wellness will continue to remain a popular trend. Beauty growth will come through skincare and anti-aging as our consumers continue to think more about selfcare and wellbeing. The line between beauty, wellbeing and healthcare will become ever more blurred as we all fall in love with self care rituals and products aimed at home-usage.

Saudi Arabia will become the dominant beauty market in GCC, with consumer and societal changes moving at rapid pace. The beauty industry is just waiting to explode in the market. Retailers will need to pay special attention to the tastes and desires of the young, female mobile first Saudi population.

Within the colour cosmetics segment, the lips category will bounce back very strongly, however I expect the resurgence in at home nails seen during Covid-19 to subside once salons become a priority again.

More beauty brands are exploring omnichannel collaborations, and influencers will continue to present an attractive option. I expect to see a number of young Instagram and TikTok led brands enter, flourish and challenge some of the established brands. One such example is sugar in India, which we will be launching in the Middle East in April 2021.

Ruban Shanmugarajah, CEO of Lifestyle, MENA region predicts the ever-evolving beauty consumer behaviour in the Middle East.