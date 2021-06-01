Five ways to become a better leader

Being a good leader is one of the most challenging yet rewarding positions in the world. People habitually get swayed with all the glory attached to the word leader and limit the term to its platitudes. It would be easy enough to say that leaders should be intelligent, decisive, charismatic, or other such traits. Still, a good leader is the one who has an exemplary character with a sheer amount of influencing artistry possessing a good grasp over other’s emotional quotient. There are enough leaders who are bosses in disguise. One who leads by orders and not example.

The sure-shot way to be a leader is a cakewalk, but it requires great courage to emerge unique and better than the rest. Here are five traits that I’ve personally implemented over the years of my entrepreneurial journey which can help shape any leader to become exceptional.

Not being a “boss”

A leader, first and foremost, must be a great servant. There are leaders; then there are bosses. Know the difference. A great leader hardly behaves like one, but the persona they carry automatically makes everyone around hail them a leader. By this, I mean having immense empathy towards everyone and camouflaging yourself in a team to eliminate any sense of inferiority complex. Speaking the language of love and kindness makes them absorb you like a sponge absorbs water.

A leader banks on his motivational skills to persuade others to follow his lead of their own free will. Besides, productivity oozes out best in utmost liberty than in “bossing people around” even at the micro-level. You have to get people to like you for them to follow you. A great leader is determined by how many of such they create.

Grow thick skin

Good leadership comes with remarkable resilience towards ambiguity. To sculpt out some terrific leadership models for generations, one has to remain calm and composed, maintaining steadfastness to the goal. Storms, emotions, crises and disruption are always the pebbles of a journey that can be sidelined only by keeping a cool head. Good leaders must be willing to knob opinions contrary to their own and stomach it as much as they can. However, one shouldn’t overlook constructive feedback being extremely decisive.

To cite my personal experience, I was poked heavily to drop the idea of setting up Leader Life Sciences, a subsidiary of Leader Healthcare Group, amidst the awful Covid-19 pandemic. I listened to all but followed none. This month the company successfully celebrated the one-year anniversary of Leader Life Sciences.

Adopt good ethics

Dynamite leadership and exemplary ethics go hand in hand. This is a deal-breaker if you don’t have it completely. A grand vision turns into an on-ground reality only with a good moral and ethical compass. It is the first factor in developing trust between yourself and other people and facilitating trust between others.

Having strong moral values is of utmost importance in good leadership as it allows others to identify with you clearly. As far as I’ve experienced, it is the respect of other person’s rights and dignity that saves you from earning a badge of manipulation.

A great leader is determined by how many of such they create

An effective leader healthily influences its teams’ attitude and values. Therefore, ethics at the most in workplace or life, in general, will always fetch you the most satisfactory outcome stimulating a moral influence. Hence the best leaders are known to teach and preach noble values in their leadership.

Have an intuitive nerve

Intuition is to art as logic is to math. There is always an intense clash between instinct and intellect where instinct is about the fierce gut feeling with no solid reasoning behind it and intellect is all about power and technique. But the one who draws a fine line between these two emerges out as an expert decision-maker. More often than not, leadership is about following your gut instinct in the most demanding situations confidently.

Acquire humour

The workplace needs laughter. Humour by nature is a delicious poison that everyone is willing to sip but hardly gets offered. Not everyone has the recipe for this rare delicacy, but who does instantly get others hooked onto it. Tasteful humour is a key to leave your leadership imprints. You can get the best out of people with a pinch of humour in your approach and nature. Joking around with your team benefits in bridging a gap, breaking the ice and gets the ball rolling. Besides, humour can be a leader’s best friend in crisis.

A good leader should never be afraid to chuckle at themselves, which significantly levels down the intense atmosphere of the room. I’m very much fond of this trait personally as it keeps everyone’s mental peace at its best and nature light-hearted.

Besides, humour can be a leader’s best friend in crisis

Nevertheless, there are different kinds of stones on the earth. No great land has just one type of stone. Some stones are heavier even to slide and some are smaller, which can be moved faster. Some stones are rough to be touched, while others are shallow enough to be played. All it takes is an extraordinary keenness to pull all the stones together and oversee mining, cutting, and shaping each one and building a pyramid out of it. Leadership is an art, and a leader is an artist.

Various qualities describe a leader. But how many of those really hold true in creating an impact. Most people base it on what they hear about what makes a good leader. A true leader doesn’t have to be the bravest, strongest, most charismatic person around. Sure, it helps, at times but being a considerate person is the best team leader, who leads a team like a champ considering all the factors of a situation with multiple and varied possible solutions to it. Leadership starts at home. If one succeeds in leading that team, they can win any number of hearts in other ones and be a better leader in numerous ways.

Sukdeep Sachdev, CEO of Leader Healthcare Group and Author of ’11 CEO Habits’