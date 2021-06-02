Six keys to entrepreneurial success post-pandemic

While the world begins to return to some semblance of normalcy in a post-pandemic era, there is no doubt that Covid-19 has forever changed our experiences, especially for the working world and entrepreneurs. But this is a good thing, for a lot of reasons.

One of the best parts of being an entrepreneur is the ability to work for yourself from virtually anywhere. This is a concept that became normalised for many non-entrepreneurs during the pandemic and helped boost the profits for many new and existing entrepreneurs alike.

Every situation is thus a learning experience and entrepreneurs have the opportunity to learn a great deal from it.

Know your why and stay relevant

One of the biggest mistakes you can make as a new entrepreneur is to try something just because you see someone else having success with it. Ever heard of the “golden handcuffs” metaphor? The last thing you want to do is to become successful at something you don’t enjoy or don’t want.

Find your own version of what works for you and makes you happy. Knowing your why will get you through difficult times when funds get lean. Passion builds consistency. Consistency builds success. Stay authentic.

Do your due diligence and redefine your vision

There is no doubt consumer behaviors and business aspects have changed because of Covid-19. It’s the best time to think about where you want your business to go, what you want to achieve and identify ways of how getting there. It’s time to look out for emerging trends, think about different markets to tap into, study who your customers are and how to differentiate yourself.

Have a routine

Having a routine and a set schedule is imperative for any entrepreneur’s success. With the varied options of working from home, working remotely or the ability to work anywhere in the world, it is important for every successful entrepreneur to maintain a schedule to stick to.

With a schedule and routine, you know what to expect for your day, when to anticipate work and when to have time off. Start off strong by setting work hours and time off and maintain those boundaries in order to sustain success as time goes on. Don’t leave it to chance and risk running yourself into the ground.

Celebrate other’s success

There is room at the top for everyone. One of the best things you can do for your own confidence and mental health is to stop seeing people as your competition. When you compare, you invite in negative feelings such as envy and greed. These feelings can undo even the most successful entrepreneurs.

Rather, when you see someone else’s success, celebrate it and be happy for them, and use it as motivation instead of falling victim to comparison.

Think in the long run

While it’s possible that your entrepreneurial journey started out as a side hustle, once it becomes bigger you need to start looking further down the line. This is a marathon, not a sprint. Build up your audience through implementing digital transformation. This is now the key to any organization’s survival. Remember when you plan for the future, you plan for success.

Learn to pause

It’s inevitable that from time to time you will face challenges and difficulties in your business. Instead of reacting, learn to pause. It is important to pause amongst the hustle of daily work. Take out a moment to meditate or a moment to reflect as it can be beneficial to your mental health.

Being an entrepreneur is about working smarter, not harder, and this is the secret to sustain life-long success. This includes having the best mental and physical health to ensure that you can care for yourself no matter what life throws at you.

Sukhdeep Sachdev, Global CEO of Leader Healthcare Group and Author of ’11 CEO Habits’