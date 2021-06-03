Making real LinkedIn connections to grow your business

Networking online via websites like LinkedIn in 2021 is a must. While LinkedIn can be a valuable site to find a job or expand your business, connecting with individuals on the site requires more than just sending someone a message trying to sell a product.

Individuals looking to connect with potential clients via social networks need to be social and take the time to develop genuine connections with those they’re reaching out to.

Since March 2020, I’ve seen a spike in the number of connection requests I receive on LinkedIn.

While the site is used for professional networking, connecting, and job searching, companies, LinkedIn has evolved into a platform which can also generate leads and grow your business.

I find LinkedIn a great platform to generate new business relationships and an even better place to stay connected with all the contacts I come across in my day-to-day life – each time I meet someone interesting in person, or these days more online in other forms of networking and meetings, I look them up on LinkedIn and send them a connection request.

I must reiterate that my style is not the hard sell type of business relationship so many seem to head straight for these days. I like to develop relationships with others who have a similar business ethos, which is important to me in the work I undertake and keeps that passion burning.

There are also some interesting and inspirational posts that challenge me to think about my own business and my management and leadership style or give great tips.

So what changed since March 2020? Well, we all know that the world came to a great pause. For businesses that relied on direct sales to drive revenue, the door-to-door cold calling or in-person networking events were no longer an option. Businesses had to reconfigure their sales strategy and with remote work environments many have adapted to virtual interactions.

As more businesses and sale people become digitally savvy, the use of platforms like LinkedIn has increased and evolved.

If one wants to use a platform like LinkedIn to network and generate more sales and business, a farming mindset still applies in the approach. Networking is, and always will be, about forming, building and developing relationships. It is about knowing, liking and trusting. It is about being able to identify the sort of business your network members are seeking and helping.

The farmer prepares the networking ground, sows seeds of business relationships, nurtures those relationships and reaps rewards through referrals. When they first connect with anyone they would have done some research to find common ground and when reaching out they offer solutions to challenges through their content.

A hunter on the other hand will literally start pitching and hard selling to you the moment you accept their connection request. They have a generic opening message they send everyone, there’s no effort made in personalisation and researching the needs of the person or the organisation they are connecting with whatsoever. It’s literally a numbers game for them.

A savvy hunter will mask him or herself as a farmer initially so they may use a slightly different approach. But they too will start soliciting prematurely after a couple of interactions online.

Engaging prospects through LinkedIn or any similar social media for that matter is a fine balance and the focus shouldn’t just be on selling but providing value. If you come on too strong with a sales pitch and a hard sell, they’ll go running. Adopt a farming mindset and follow the tips below if you want to truly be successful with online networking.

Engage first

It’s all about one interaction, which eventually spills over into other audiences when your comments go viral. You need to engage on a personal level, similar to how you would at a networking event or even a casual cocktail party.

Never steamroll over your prospects with the hard sell approach; this simply doesn’t work with social media and repeatedly blasting your marketing messages isn’t going to help you build fruitful relationships or provide value.

Imagine having a casual conversation with someone about newsworthy items, or industry standards and someone walks up, interrupts your conversation, and starts talking about themselves.

Don’t be that savvy hunter masked as a farmer

Seasoned LinkedIn users have no problem pointing out sales people working an angle just to try to sell them on their services. Instead, be yourself; show them your human side. The more honest and personable you are, the faster you’ll earn the trust of your prospects.

If you try to fake your way through the social process, your heart won’t be in it and your newly found connections will feel it and it’s not a quality that they’ll trust.

Focus on adding value

When you engage with your clients and potential clients, it’s crucial that you always add value to your conversations. Help your social sphere solve a problem by providing them with interesting information about the industry, or useful tips that they’ll appreciate. LinkedIn is a great place to initiate a sale, but a terrible place to try to close.

In other words, if you blindly pitch your services, you’ll end up forcing what you’re selling into the discussion far too early in the sales cycle.

Listen to what’s being said

LinkedIn is an incredible place to gather useful information like your competitor’s attributes, learn industry news, discover your potential or current client’s pain and pleasure points and much, much more. All you have to do is take the time to listen and take note.

If you only use LinkedIn to blast out your salesy messages and don’t pay attention to what’s being said, you’re wasting a huge opportunity to research, listen, learn and participate.

At the end of the day, there’s only one way to actually close a sale via LinkedIn and that’s to establish yourself as an industry leader and a trusted resource. Once you’ve earned your target audience’s trust, everything else will fall into place.