Head outdoors with your team to stimulate fresh thinking and renewed motivation

The thought of an outdoor adventure in Dubai seemed somewhat farfetched just a decade ago, but that has changed considerably over the past few years as more and more people are seeing the incredible benefits that experiencing outdoor activities has on people of all ages. With travel being restricted in the past 18 months due to Covid-19, families are choosing to explore the seven emirates rather than travel internationally, and we’ve seen increasing offerings of outdoor activities that have opened across the country.

Whether families are spending their weekends at Circuit X Park in Abu Dhabi, Aventura Parks in Dubai or the Hatta Wadi Hub, parents and children alike are enjoying the immense benefits that come from being physically active in the midst of nature. So, how does outdoor activity help? Being outdoors in an unconfined space pulls us away from our screens and changes our focus, positively impacting our mood and allowing us to spend quality, undistracted time with one another. Experiencing fun activities in the outdoors, that are both challenging and thrilling, and test both body and mind, altogether appeals to our basic instincts, and connects us to our true natural selves, helping us to reset our mindset and feel more accomplished and creative in our daily lives.

We continue to explore how outdoor activity can positively affect children and families, but companies in all industries have also seen the benefits of including outdoor challenges and social interaction in team-building activities. Typical teamwork issues that companies tackle have been exacerbated during the Covid-19 pandemic, as many people have admitted to feeling incredibly isolated, which studies show can reduce productivity by up to 21 percent. On the flip side, socialising between team members improves communication patterns by more than 50 percent, directly impacting team performance over time. Additional research shows that team performance is at its highest among teams that get to experience out of the ordinary situations together, and nothing creates such opportunities more than moving activities out of the office and to the outdoors.

In addition to some of the basic objectives of improving collaboration, communication and trust, studies show that some of the benefits of outdoor team building activities include lower stress levels, a restoration of mental, an improvement in focus and creativity and an overall improvement of mental and physical health.

The benefits of outdoor team-building activities are vast and unparalleled and are a great way to get the team out of the confines of the office and into a healthier, greener environment that will stimulate, motivate and encourage team members to disconnect from their everyday routine and connect with their team members and themselves.

Hadi Fakhoury, CEO of Tamana Adventures LLC and Managing Director at Circuit X