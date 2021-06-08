People need to move for the property market to move

“How is the market?” is a question I am asked almost hourly. We read all the reports from some of the big firm’s research departments but my customers want a more local slant, with key real-time information an area specialist could only provide. As an agency we specialise in villa rentals and I personally concentrate on the Umm Suqeim, Jumeirah and surrounding suburbs.

For us, the market is relatively sedentary. Demand is at a high last seen before the well-documented worldwide crisis kicked in 2008. Despite the enormous amount of villas being built, there is an undersupply in the established residential areas of Dubai such as Jumeirah and Umm Suqeim, and we have a list of over 100 clients looking in that area at the moment. This time last year I would have only dreamed of such demand as we came out of lockdown.

The exceptional management of Covid-19 by the UAE leaders and Government has meant that Dubai has remained a fantastic place to live, with such a high level of vaccination and strategically and responsibly managed freedom. And what does this mean for property market? The demand we see is also caused by the reluctance of people to return to their home countries, either due to restricted travel plans or the simple fact life in Dubai is better. The residency visas for homeowners have also encouraged many new buyers into the market. As a result, the rental market is virtually static in the established areas.

Within Dubai, since the initial hard Covid-19 lockdown, residents of apartments have been moving to villas. Whether it is the increased time spent at home through home-working or the psychological effects of a lockdown in an apartment with children and pets, customers have reacted by moving to villas. This is not just limited to our specialist area. Prices on the Palm are shooting up, and I know one owner who received an offer at his door he could not turn down and he agreed to sell there and then. The Meadows, Victory Heights and Arabian Ranches 1 and 2 are two other such communities that are now hard to find empty properties in.

Since the start of the pandemic Nshama Town Square and Dubai Hills have been filled quicker than expected and demand remains high. In fact landlords are now enjoying rising rents in some areas.

The lack of supply in villas has seen many agencies diversify. We have seen Alsop & Alsop start a recruitment company and others capitalise on the booming short-term rentals business triggered by Airbnb.

We have started a new company ourselves providing maintenance services for residential properties. There are increased numbers of owner occupiers of property and they want to upgrade their units. Bathrooms and kitchens are usually the first to be upgraded and we are seeing enormous demand for these projects. Air conditioners and other household appliances have been put under increased strain with properties being occupied more as the home office and home schooling continued. On Facebook there are several well supported Interior Design groups with one (Style Me Interiors Dubai) with nearly 14,000 members. With less overseas holidays, people have more money in their pockets to spend on their homes and this increased spending has been seen by many different home services. A friend met a retired pilot recently who was selling high end garden furniture. He said that he had never felt demand like it and was earning more than when he was flying.

To summarise, people have to move for the market to move, and if they can’t move then it stagnates. How long the rental property market is stagnant in established communities for is anyone’s guess, but there is bound to be some movement and relocation at the beginning of July (end of school year) and for our letting offerings we will be delighted to see some new stock available. This is a situation we could never have predicted 12 months ago.

Harry Tregoning, managing partner, Tregoning Property and founder of Tregoning Maintenance