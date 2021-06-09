How to create a much-needed balance in today’s world

When we think of an ideal world, the one that comes to mind is a world devoid of discrimination, grief, poverty, hunger, and all things bad.

Nothing could be further from the truth.

We live in a world where discrimination exists, so does hunger, grief is a part of life, and poverty is a plague we just cannot seem to cure. But do we really want to leave the world in a state as gloomy as that? NO! Definitely not. So then, what is the solution?

Balance is the solution. When we say a balanced world, we mean a fair and inclusive world where every individual is equal, has equal access to opportunities and resources, and is happy. Only by introducing balance can we bring peace, happiness, love, smiles, and prosperity worldwide.

However, it requires that we change, not only individually, not only as a society, but as a global community.

We all know that change doesn’t come easy, especially when required on a global scale. There will be many who will shy away from the tremendous responsibility that comes once you promise to change yourself, the way you live, exist, interact with, and look at others. There will be an even greater number of people looking for a guide on how to create a balanced world.

How can we create a balanced world?

As mentioned earlier, creating a balanced world will require a substantial amount of effort not only individually but as a global community. But change always begins at home, so start small.

As individuals

Begin by embracing balance for self. This can be achieved by taking care of one’s physical, mental, and emotional well-being, by living a balanced life, managing work, family, and personal interests, etc. Once you become and stay self-aware, only then will you be able to live a life full of balance, self-awareness, and empathy.

It is important for you to realise that as an individual, there is so much you can do to create a balanced world. But you will have to learn to look past the differences that are made extra obvious and apparent. Refuse to focus on gender, color, ethnic, racial, cultural, or religious backgrounds. Pay no heed to the social and economic class divide between you and others you co-exist with.

Once you become and stay self-aware, only then will you be able to live a life full of balance, self-awareness, and empathy

Know that we are all humans and that alone gives us equal rights. We must demand that we be given those not only for ourselves but for everyone around us. You may think your voice doesn’t matter, but it does.

In workplaces

Our work is an important part of our lives. In fact, many derive satisfaction, affirmation, and happiness from their growth in the workplace. But the workplace is also where many focus only on their differences. It is where everyone is in a race to emerge as the best, no matter what the cost. However, your engagement in the community, with your colleagues, neighbours, and all those you interact with directly determines your quality of life and your emotional well-being.

It may sound selfish, but for yourself, ensure you try to maintain a balanced workplace by providing equal opportunity for growth and engaging in healthy competition.

Many derive satisfaction, affirmation, and happiness from their growth in the workplace

As a society

By living together, we become part of society. Within society, each individual is different from the other, or so we are told. As part of a society, you can try to make everyone feel welcome, no matter which niche group they associate to. Geographical boundaries no longer exist because of globalisation. Try to remove the hypothetical ones enforced in our brains to ensure peaceful co-existence.

As part of a society, you can try to make everyone feel welcome, no matter which niche group they associate to

The Tawazoun Solution

The word Tawazoun means balance. We understand that creating a balanced world will not be easy. Thus, we bring you a safe platform where like-minded individuals worldwide connect to help identify the gaps and work towards bridging and eliminating them. To be a part of Tawazoun, you only have to be an advocate of balance, equal rights, equal opportunity, humanity above all else, and sustainable growth.

If there is one thing that the pandemic has taught us all, it is that the world we live in today is definitely unfair and unhealthy. The socio-economic and political divide among us is destroying our global community. It’s a dog-eat-dog world out there. The system is unfairly designed to the point that it almost ensures the poor remain poor and the disadvantaged remain at a disadvantage.

Tawazoun is to be the first think-do -dotank of its kind, bringing together proponents of equality and balance

We saw how our healthcare system failed us all. Millions of people lost their lives, thousands lost their jobs, accumulated debt, and worst of all, lost hope. Though the vaccine is here, we are still unsure about how the developing countries will afford it. We hope the rich countries extend a helping hand to the third world countries, so we get rid of the pandemic once and for all. But we all know that it will not be so easy, especially not in the world we live in.

Tawazoun is to be the first think-do-do-tank of its kind, bringing together proponents of equality and balance, so they can share ideas on how to bridge the social, economic, political, racial, and cultural differences. We all envision a happy, peaceful, blessed, and thriving global culture, and at Tawazoun, you can join hands with all those who want to work towards its creation practically.

Hanane Benkhallouk, executive director of Sustain Leadership Consultancy, and founder of Tawazoun