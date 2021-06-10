New foreign ownership law: Landmark boost for UAE competitiveness

This month marks the start of a new era for the United Arab Emirates. From now on, foreign investors of any nationality will be allowed to own 100 percent of the shares of a mainland company. They will be able to establish their company anywhere in the UAE, without the need for a local partner to hold 51 percent of its shares.

There will be just a few exceptions to the rule, in areas deemed of strategic national interest. Sectors that could be major beneficiaries of the rule change include contracting; vehicle, food, chemicals, electronics and textile trading; and food, garment, construction materials, cosmetics, electronics and equipment manufacturing and production.

This big change in the country’s corporate ownership laws will undoubtedly grab investor attention at a time when countries are competing hard for investment as they seek to kickstart post-pandemic recovery. Global foreign direct investment (FDI) fell 42 percent year on year in 2020, to an estimated US $859 billion. With the outlook for this year uncertain, moves like this one could help to unlock stalled cash flows.

Multi-nationals that have opted against establishing a free zone entity, and have instead worked through agents and distributors, which are no longer required, may look again at establishing direct subsidiaries. For companies that have not yet established a MENA operations hub, the move reinforces the perception that the UAE is the best place to locate a regional head office. One option now open to companies that want to enter the regional market is to outright acquire an existing UAE company operating in their field.

This in itself could be a powerful driver for a new wave of foreign investment and it could be particularly significant for entrepreneurs and SME owners who have previously lacked options for monetising their equity or bringing in new investors. Dubai Economy has clarified that a reduction of the percentage share of the Emirati partner in an existing business from 51 percent, or the outright sale of their ownership stake, is possible under the new rules. Full ownership does not bring any change to current procedures or requirements for licensing, except that it will no longer be mandatory to have an Emirati partner or specify a fixed quota ratio for him or her. The guidelines also state that no additional fees, guarantees or capital are required for full foreign ownership.

For companies that are already operating in the UAE, the decree includes some provisions that are worth noting. The liability of the different participants in an initial public offering has been limited, which could make it easier for UAE-based companies to list on local stock markets. Private joint stock companies can now have unlimited shareholders and IPO lockup periods for founders have been set at six months, broadly in line with international standards. The decree could boost accountability and transparency by lowering the threshold at which an individual shareholder can call a general assembly to 10 percent, and allowing anyone with a 5 percent shareholding to add an item to a general meeting agenda.

The new company ownership laws sit alongside a number of other changes, both pre-pandemic and some more recent, that aim to draw investment and human talent to the UAE. These include the offer of 10-year visas for highly skilled individuals, investors, entrepreneurs and high-net worth individuals; the country’s ambitious vaccination drive that has made it one of the safest places in the world during the pandemic; and the potential for long-term residents who have made significant contributions to national development to achieve UAE citizenship.

The country’s Bankruptcy Law, first promulgated in 2016 and an extremely important step in building business confidence, also continues to be updated. The latest change makes provision for situations such as an ‘Emergency Financial Crisis’. In future, should an emergency situation be declared in the UAE, companies that have failed to cover their liabilities for more than thirty business days will not automatically be required to file for bankruptcy. The move improves the survival chances of viable companies should another pandemic-like situation arise.

In the World Bank’s most recent Ease of Doing Business Index, the UAE was ranked 16th globally and number one in the MENA region. The UAE was 15th globally in Kearney’s 2021 Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) Confidence Index, one of only five countries to improve its ranking. The new ownership law and other recent moves show that the country is determined to preserve and improve its level of competitiveness and appeal to foreign direct investors.

Reza Afshar, CEO of SFM Corporate Services Dubai.