Pandemic recovery continues, but US job market remains puzzling

The joy of watching financial markets all day long is that we get to experience firsthand market-moving risk events that are both a shock and sometimes, a puzzle. The latter’s answer will generally be revealed in time, and so it is a matter of figuring it out and trading it for a period of time, while the market zeroes in on the solution.

Arguably the single most-followed piece of economic data across markets is the US monthly jobs number, the non-farm payrolls report which is released on the first Friday of every month. It reveals both the health of the most important economy on the globe and also how the world’s premier central bank, the Federal Reserve might amend its policy measures in line with the report.

Yet the two most recent job reports have left many watchers scratching their heads, having been hopeful of bumper job gains as the recovery continues. The April headline figure was revised higher to 278,000 jobs added but nearly one million jobs had been forecast, while the most recent May number came in at 559,000 versus analyst expectations of 645,000.

What does two months’ worth of soft data tell us? Aside from proving how difficult it has always been to accurately estimate, it is likely that macro data like this will remain noisy and highly unpredictable. But crucially, there is still a supply-demand mismatch for workers as employees are still worried about catching Covid, home schooling continues, and older workers have decided not to return to the workplace. Overly generous expanded government benefits also seem to be deterring people from work though the phasing out of this, ahead of the September expiry may see more steady job gains through the summer.

There are still over 7 million fewer people working than there were prior to the pandemic. How the Fed maximises the chances of these people getting back to work is a key part of the puzzle and one important element of their mandate. Keeping monetary policy very easy and for as long as possible seems to be the way to go as this large pool of available workers shouldn’t drive price pressures, all things considered.

Indeed, markets reacted most to the non-farm headline miss than the more complicated picture around the tightness in the jobs market with unemployment dropping to 5.8 percent from 6.1 percent and the higher-than-expected wage growth. Bond yields have also dropped to levels not seen since March in a sign that perhaps the market does increasingly believe the Fed’s patient stance, as bets of an earlier policy move by the Fed ease.

Hussein Sayed, Chief Market Strategist at FXTM