How to build your diversity, equity and inclusion strategy

For a long time, diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) was a buzz word in the corporate world. It was something fluffy that HR ‘did’ to the business. It was about running a few women’s development programmes, implementing a flexible working policy and cleaning out a store cupboard to put in a nursing room. But times have changed. A company’s approach to DE&I is a significant and important part of their employee value proposition. According to Glassdoor, 67 percent of employees said a diverse workforce was an important factor when evaluating a prospective company and their job offer. Consequently, many companies are now hiring personnel to specifically look at this aspect of the business strategy.

As a DE&I professional, I have been inspired by companies in the region who are committed to driving the DE&I agenda forward. Over the last five years, I have supported many of them as a DE&I consultant to build their strategy and I’m delighted to now see their diverse talent pipelines, consciously inclusive cultures and happy, engaged and productive employees.

For those who are starting out on their journey, I have some advice: DE&I is about cultural change. It is a slow and steady process to embed the values of inclusion, collaboration, trust and respect into the core of the business. Take time and invest in a comprehensive and robust DE&I strategy that will bring about systemic change. By blending your business priorities, cultural maturity and your desire for something better in this strategy, you will reap the rewards.

To support you on your journey, I have come up with an eight-step framework to structure the strategic development and implementation process. I strongly advise you not to jump straight into developing your strategy. Take your time to ensure steps one to four are fully in place as without this foundation, your traction and influence will be limited.

Identify the business case

Understand the business case for DE&I and ask yourself, “What business problem are we trying to solve by implementing this strategy?” Understand how DE&I is connected to your business priorities and why it is meaningful for you.

Have a sponsor

Choose your business sponsor carefully. You want someone who is passionate about making a difference and will be accountable for actively driving the agenda forward. Ideally, this should be an executive or senior leader within the organisation.

Set up a Steering Committee

DE&I tends to fall within HR’s remit, but it’s not just an HR issues, it’s a business issue. Establishing a steering committee with individuals from all areas of the business. Everyone is accountable for change.

Data

Use multiple data points to identify where you are and where you want to be, then use this information to identify strategy objectives.

Develop the strategy

The strategy should be holistic and focus on internal commitments e.g. employee and cultural change processes, as well as external commitments e.g. customers, supply chain and industry partners.

Lay the roadmap

What do you need to achieve success in the short, medium and longer term? What budgets and resources do you need? What KPI’s should be included and how should they be measured. Aim for a three to five year plan.

Action

There are a wealth of initiatives, programmes, policies and events that can be rolled out to support the strategy. Get creative and do it. This should be wrapped up in a comprehensive communications plan to compliment the strategy.

Review and update

Take time to understand what worked. What could you do even better next time? Aim to evolve the plan and mindset with each step you take.

DE&I is not just a nice-to-have, it is a business imperative. Don’t wait to harness the benefits it can bring, take action now and see how a diverse, equitable and inclusive culture can help your business grow.

Sarah Christensen is CEO of Christensen Consultancy.