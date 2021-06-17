Middle East’s commitment to innovation will propel fintech industry to the global stage

While the fintech industry has been steadily developing across the MENA region over the past few years, we have now arrived at an age of rapid, transformative change. With numerous start-ups, increased funding and enhanced government support, the industry has all the elements it needs to thrive, and indeed it is – venture investments in the first quarter of 2021 increased 163 percent year on year.

Only last week, the UAE announced the opening of DIFC Innovation Hub, a welcome addition to the fintech infrastructure in the region and a reinforced commitment from the UAE government to nurture the growth of new and emerging industries.

With a steadfast commitment, governments in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain have established initiatives such as the DIFC Innovation Hub and they have been able to establish a regulatory environment that supports, rather than hinders, fintech companies. These actions spur innovation and entrepreneurship within the sector and will drive new economic value.

It also places the region’s fintech industry on a global stage, attracting attention and investment opportunities from across the world. Approximately one in five active investors in the region’s fintech companies are from the US. Meanwhile, Middle East start-ups are breaking new ground – a client of ours, Tarabut Gateway, closed the largest ever seed investment round for a fintech company in MENA, after developing the first regulated (and largest) open banking platform in the region.

What is even more compelling is the breadth of companies that are operating in the space, showcasing expertise in all aspects of fintech, including personal finance, mobile payments and transfers, P2P lending and microfinancing, crowdfunding, and accessible investing through the use of AI advisors. The sector is changing the way we live, work and do business.

It is important for businesses entering or expanding into this sector to stay abreast of the changing regulatory policies being applied by regional governments and authorities as the fintech ecosystem develops, as well as how these may vary from country to country.

The UAE, for example, which is also currently the region’s largest fintech hub, recognizes Sharia as a form of law, while in Saudi Arabia it is the only law. While some GCC countries do not have specific legislation for the fintech industry, others have implemented regulations to the entry of foreign investment in their domestic markets.

Cybersecurity remains a growing threat globally, and with the increased use of technology such as AI for financial operations such as trading, protection becomes critical.

At HMCO, we specialise in protecting and propelling clients within new and emerging industries through legal counsel. In the almost four decades working within the region, we are witnessing an acceleration in the development of the fintech sector -driven by ambitious and tech-savvy founders and forward-thinking government policies and initiatives that are setting the foundation for a thriving and sustainable world-class ecosystem.

Abdulrahman Hammad, Head of Private Equity and Venture Capital at Hammad & Al-Mehdar.