Tips to get your small business ready for funding

SMEs represent 90 percent of businesses and half of all employment worldwide. Here in the UAE, over 86 percent of the private sector workforce is employed by small to medium-size enterprises. It’s clear that their role in economic development is crucial, yet a worryingly large number of SMEs are still failing because of difficulties getting access to finance. Locally, the UAE government is actively supporting small businesses with initiatives to facilitate funding, but many of these companies still see it as an impossible task. Or they don’t know where to start. Depending on what stage of growth you’re at as an SME, the good news is there are several avenues available. The key is taking the right actions to strengthen your position and increase your chances of success.

A numbers game

Never go after investment without a crystal clear picture of how your numbers stack up. Investors are there to make money, and they need to trust that you understand the figures enough to deliver a healthy return. Any business should monitor the basic financial KPIs monthly and accurate bookkeeping is more crucial than ever if you want to find an investor. The main metrics to measure are net profit, gross profit margin, average accounts receivable days, burn rate, and customer acquisition cost. Make sure you (or someone else in the business) know them inside out, so you can create realistic projections and arrive at a valuation that reflects the market you’re in. In terms of cash flow, longer forecasts of two to three years are good to demonstrate potential growth, while the next six to 12 months will provide a better indication of how much funding you need to survive in the short term.

Accurate financial data will also help you decide how to size your request. There are different schools of thought: Ask for too much, and you won’t get past the door but ask for too little, and you’ll be out of cash before anyone reaps the benefits. Ultimately, it’s about arriving at a reasonable figure to make your strategy work. Be ready to justify what you need and where it will be spent. They’ll also want to know how you see the exit strategy working to get their money out.

Too often, small business owners start looking for capital when time is running out. Securing funding can be a long process taking several months, so give yourself enough space to pitch from a place of confidence rather than desperation. A good indication that you’re ready to begin seeking investment is when you can show sustained revenue growth month-on-month over a period of time, for example, one year to the next.

Deal breakers for investors

A successful company depends on a solid business model; you won’t convince anyone to part with their cash without one. If you’re looking for money to launch, you’ll need to validate your idea to ensure there’s real-world demand – no matter how much of a winner you think it is. Similarly, if you’re planning to diversify or bring new products to market you’ll need to do your research to confirm your assumptions around market fit and the size of the opportunity. Check you really can add value by solving a problem for consumers, and strategise exactly how you plan to scale up.

Even the best ideas in the world fail to get off the ground because of poor management. When an outsider is evaluating the risks, the team behind the business is an important factor. And it’s about more than market knowledge. Investors are looking for senior people who are driven, adaptable and equipped with the soft skills to lead their company through highs and lows.

There are a lot of businesses clamouring to catch the eye of a relatively small pool of investors. When planning your case, make it absolutely clear why they should choose you by creating a compelling narrative. It should encapsulate what makes you special and reflect your passion.

Understanding your options

Whether you’re looking for seed capital, growth capital, or expansion capital, there are several different options you can pursue in the UAE. You might also want to consider combining different sources of finance to meet your needs. Some of the main ones include:

Private investors

Angel investors are usually high-net-worth individuals, or groups of individuals, who invest in early-stage start-ups in exchange for equity. Angel investors are a good option if you’re looking to secure seed capital or Series A funding and they can also be a great source of expertise to help you build the business. Start by researching the Middle East branch of the Angel Investment Network or Dubai Angel Investors.

As opposed to their own money, venture capitalists invest money from outside sources in small businesses that tend to be pretty well established, reducing the amount of risk. The amount they are willing to invest is usually higher, likewise their expectations in return.

Private equity companies are at the top of the scale, investing large amounts in mature organisations that are past the growth phase. A private equity investor might provide funds to a business in distress or buyout underperforming companies that they can turn around for a profit.

Dubai Next, a digital platform for young entrepreneurs and innovators encouraging the use of crowdfunding

UAE government programmes

Mohammed Bin Rashid Fund for SME – focused on developing a generation of entrepreneurs, The Fund finances innovative pilot projects for Emirati investors and provides capital for start-up and expansion.

Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development – The Khalifa Fund provides financing for UAE nationals in Abu Dhabi.

Dubai Next – The recently launched Dubai Next initiative was unveiled by Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in May. It is a digital platform for young entrepreneurs and innovators encouraging the use of crowdfunding.

Business incubators

The number of business incubators in the UAE is growing fast. These entities support fledgling companies with all the resources and expertise they need to build their business from the ground up. AstroLabs, In5, DTEC, FinTech Hive, Hub71, for example, focus on specific verticals, such as tech, media, and finance.

Business loans

Securing a business loan from a bank is traditionally much harder for SMEs, although, more banks are developing specific products for entrepreneurs and small business owners. There are also platforms, such as Beehive that focus on improving access to borrowing by offering peer-to-peer lending.

Rayhan Aleem, founder and managing partner, Alpha Pro Partners.