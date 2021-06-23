How lack of preparation and strategic planning closed businesses – not the Covid crisis

In 2019, Covid-19 made its debut as one of the most adverse pandemic crises to occur on a global scale. It left many business owners scrambling to develop and implement innovative strategies that would allow them to pivot quickly in order to survive and thrive in the midst of quarantines, restricted travel, remote work and learning, and unstable economies.

This global pandemic revealed the deficiencies many organisations had within their business models. However, there are great benefits that come to those who are aware of and focus on opportunity over fear in crises.

It is vital for business owners to move beyond conversations and address the possibilities of production. This is accomplished when business owners remain laser-focused on strategic, operational, and tactical outcomes.

Business of doing business

Business owners often do not have the proper understanding of their business to appropriately triage their finances. This I frequently refer to as understanding the “business of doing business”.

Covid-19 did not close businesses. Instead, it revealed where many businesses were already bleeding. When a patient goes to the emergency room for an injury, the site of the injury may or may not start to bleed, but when bleeding does start, a clot may form, which stops the bleeding. If a clot does not form, a tourniquet may be placed around the injury to stop the bleeding.

The same is true in business — there must either be a clot or a tourniquet to stop the bleeding due to inadequate financial business practices.

During the pandemic, the lack of cash flow appeared to be the obvious source of injury – Covid-19 removed the blinders to reveal where some businesses were injured and bleeding.

Unfortunately, many of those businesses experiencing both injury and bleeding did not survive the adversity of Covid-19. The lack of preparation and strategic planning for economic downturns closed the doors of businesses during this health crisis, not the crisis itself.

The human body requires oxygen for survival, and in business, currency is equivalent to oxygen. It was the lack of oxygen that caused some businesses to asphyxiate and others to operate on life support.

What is the remedy?

The remedy is very simple — learn and understand the financial matrices of your business.

To do this successfully requires knowledge and application of three key statements: the balance sheet, income statement, and cash flow.

Let us summarise these three statements with a focus question. Does your company have sufficient cash to cover what it needs for a significant amount of time? To determine the right amount of time, you must assess your current ratio or your comparison of current assets to current liabilities.

In today’s market, small to medium size businesses should be seeking to achieve a 2:1 ratio in their liquidity matrix (have two dollars for every one dollar you owe “or equivalent country currency”).

During the pandemic of 2020, cash flow for many companies was severely limited, and as a result, outstanding debt caused many doors to close, some permanently.

Did Covid-19 close the doors or was it insufficient cash on hand to address debts, vendors, and payroll?

One of the simplest ways I educate my clients to address and improve their liquidity matrix is to operate their business on a 75 percent currency earning (for every dollar earned, twenty-five cents must immediately go into a separate financial interest generating account).

Yes, in essence I am telling them pay your business sustainment fund first. Over a significant period of time, this 25 percent will position your business to weather almost any adversity it may face. As you get more comfortable understanding the language of numbers, your business will significantly improve, your stress level will decrease, and most importantly, the doors of your business will remain open.

Sweet are the uses of adversity, and in business, it is understood there will be challenges. However, the business that has adequate financial reserves readily available to address those challenges, will inevitably succeed.

Dr. Ricky A. Gallaway, CEO at Transcontinental Consulting FZ-LLC (UAE)