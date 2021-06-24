Forecast: Cloud-y with a big chance of innovation

A strong front of innovation is sweeping into Abu Dhabi with the launch of Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) new UAE cloud infrastructure region.

Its arrival in 2022, as part of the Abu Dhabi Investment Office’s (ADIO) efforts to attract investments that build technology capabilities, will accelerate local cloud adoption and enable both established and emerging industries to benefit from advanced technologies.

The new entrant to Abu Dhabi’s technology ecosystem comes as cloud uptake in the UAE rose tremendously by 40.9 percent in 2020, according to IDC.

As companies move ahead with digitisation efforts, accelerated by Covid-19, the researcher forecasts that the infrastructure as a service (IaaS) segment will expand rapidly at a CAGR of 35.4 percent through 2025, while the combined software as a service (SaaS) and platform as a service (PaaS) segment will expand at a CAGR of 24.5 percent.

Behind those acronyms lies a big opportunity for the country’s innovators.

Establishing physical data centres in the UAE provides a significant boost to Abu Dhabi’s ICT capacity and capability, enabling organisations to store their data locally and benefit from lower latency.

This empowers businesses to do more, faster. An AWS Region also increases access to advanced technologies and a full suite of cloud services including analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), computing, database, Internet of Things (IoT), machine learning, mobile services, serverless technologies, storage and more.

Demand for these emerging technologies has spurred cloud adoption rates across the Middle East and Africa (MEA). IDC forecasts that total spending on public cloud services in MEA will grow at a CAGR of 25.5 percent over the next five years to reach $11.6 billion in 2025, with the UAE expected to be the fastest growing market.

Cloud computing solutions may just be the catalyst Abu Dhabi needs to shift from financial services to fintech

For many years, Abu Dhabi has invested heavily to promote and foster innovation, developing our hard infrastructure with cutting-edge technologies. We have also cultivated our soft infrastructure, creating a knowledge economy with a competitive talent pool and thriving private sector.

All this has been done to empower businesses from around the world, enabling them to achieve their goals in and from Abu Dhabi.

The government has worked relentlessly to reach this point. Having access to transformative technology, like that from AWS, delivers far-reaching benefits and creates impactful opportunities for all innovation-focused industries.

Companies in well-established sectors like financial services and healthcare are well-placed to benefit from advanced cloud infrastructure and technologies.

Banks are increasingly migrating their workloads to the cloud to reduce the cost of server maintenance. Cloud services offer myriad tools for financial organisations investing in connectivity infrastructure, data management, digital banking and omni-experience customer engagement.

New technologies in healthcare, such as AI and machine learning, may also benefit from cloud-based solutions

The healthcare industry is, similarly, set to experience a boost from cloud technology. With an immense amount of health and patient information stored across facilities and hospitals, utilising the cloud to manage data will be game-changing for costs, security and information exchange.

New technologies in healthcare, such as AI and machine learning, may also benefit from cloud-based solutions. Again, and this bears repeating, solutions provided by the cloud could very well be what tips Abu Dhabi’s healthcare sector towards the healthtech domain.

Beyond these traditional sectors, we may see the ripple effect of cloud technology making waves in unexpected industries. Cloud computing, for instance, is changing the world of gaming but cloud gaming has typically faced latency issues that cause it to be discounted by serious gamers.

Though embryonic, the emirate has made no secret of its ambition to develop its gaming sector. Media hub twofour54 launched Abu Dhabi Gaming earlier this year to grow the local ecosystem, with 15 new gaming and esports businesses joining Yas Creative Hub when it opens in Q4 2021. Having an AWS Region in the UAE will provide services that ensure low latency and a large bandwidth, a solid foundation on which gaming companies can build.

Over the next five years, could Abu Dhabi emerge as a regional hub for gaming? Might we see the world’s most advanced healthcare technologies being designed and deployed from the emirate? With the global fintech market anticipated to reach a market value of around $305bn by 2025, will Abu Dhabi’s fintech ecosystem enter an age of unicorns?

As we execute on our missing to transform sand to silicon, and move from the desert to the cloud, the possibilities are truly endless.

Abu Dhabi has lined up the resources and systems to help businesses reach the next stage of growth. It is now time for entrepreneurs and businesses to harness the strengths of the ecosystem to shape an ambitious future.

We have experienced success with this model in the agtech sector. ADIO has partnered many agriculture leaders and innovators from all over the world, supporting them in bringing pioneering technology to Abu Dhabi. We have put in place all the constituent parts to build a thriving ecosystem that continues to flourish.

As for the ICT sector, what happens next is a question that can only be answered by those willing to step up, fulfil possibilities and achieve great things.

If businesses choose to take up the mantle, the cloud could play a big role in the forecast ahead. Tech innovators, it is over to you.

Dr. Tariq Bin Hendi, director general, Abu Dhabi Investment Office.