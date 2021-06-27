Why strong and affordable telecom infrastructure is essential to GCC digital transformation

After several years of hype, but little action, it seems that the GCC region’s businesses are finally following the lead of governments and embracing the drive to digital transformation.

The pandemic has applied an accelerator effect, something like lighting a fire under companies that were previously content to rely on old models of business, and now the race for digital transformation is on.

But the region needs to ensure that it has built the right foundations and infrastructure to validate its readiness for digital transformation.

There are a lot of positive factors driving digital transformation in the region. There is a huge appetite for technology, especially from governments, and the public sector is leading both in terms of deployments and through policy development to support tech, such as Saudi Arabia and Bahrain’s Cloud First policy.

The private sector has been spurred into digital transformation by the need to compete on the global stage, and by the accelerator effect of the pandemic, which has focused efforts to leverage technology. Organisations are increasingly looking to cloud computing to deliver advance capabilities such as AI and data analytics.

On the consumer side, there is a tremendous appetite for digital content, and areas such as gaming stand out as being poised for exponential growth as Esports establishes itself in the region, driving the demand to play and view games online. MENA is the fastest growing region for gaming worldwide with a 42 percent CAGR growth and is expected to reach 100m gamers by 2023.

With such potential in the GCC and wider MENA region, it is not surprising that the global ‘hyperscale’ cloud providers are racing to set up here. Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Tencent, Alibaba and more have all either opened data centres or announced plans to do so, to serve the region.

There is great potential for the region from having international tech leaders in the neighborhood, not least in that it means business and government entities will be able to access cloud services that are located close by, reducing latency, and where their data can reside in the region, governed by local laws.

The importance of locating services close to the region became evident during the initial stages of the pandemic when remote working suddenly became the norm. With such a dramatic shift in the patterns of digital traffic, with entire businesses trying to connect to multiple applications at once, centralised network and data centres started clogging up, and bottlenecks became apparent.

With global and local service providers setting up in the region, the issues of bottlenecks should be addressed soon enough. As such, a far-reaching, resilient and a short latency cable network such as Kalaam Telecom’s, offering of a combination of terrestrial and submarine options via KNOT, (Kalaam Network Optical Transit), a fully-owned network which spans across Kuwait, Bahrain, KSA, UAE and Qatar, and Europe-India Gateway cable (EIG), a 15,000km international fiber-optic submarine cable system covering 12 countries from India and the Middle East to Europe, is needed more than ever.

Moreover, there is one issue that needs to be addressed if the GCC is really going to be able access the full benefit of digital transformation, and that is cost.

High entry price is the elephant in the room when it comes to connecting the region. Although hyperscalers are electing to set up here, price is a constraint. For a global provider like Amazon to be effective, it needs to connect its data centres with adequate international bandwidth. This reflects in the statistics that only 15 percent of the traffic between the Middle East and Europe is utilised by Content and Cloud providers vs the global average of 50 percent.

Further, the availability of international bandwidth to connect the region lags behind international averages. Globally, the amount of international capacity available has grown at a CAGR of 49 percent, but in the Middle East, it has only grown 37 percent CAGR, putting the region just above Latin America.

The reason for such low penetration of content in the region is the high-cost entry barrier for content players. The price of bandwidth is almost double that of the rest of the world, and the natural erosion of price for bandwidth is declining at a far slower rate in the Middle East, four percent, compared to 20 percent as a global average.

For the region to really join in the global digital transformation, we will need to address this price imbalance, and create open access that can bring down costs, the same as the US, Asia and Europe, to allow content players to access the region, along with enabling local carrier data centres to create international connectivity to serve the region.

Veer Passi, CEO of Kalaam Telecom.