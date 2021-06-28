Grief: The expat experience

Grief is not an emotion but a process that includes our physical body, our thoughts, our emotions, our behaviours and our spirituality. Grief demands of us to do the work, to engage in its process. It does not tolerate being ignored or repressed. It will find another way to alert us of its presence if we are not tending to the process.

In my clinical practice in a largely expat community, I have observed some additional challenges that expats are presented with when they are dealing with grief. I will use the four tasks of grief proposed by psychologist, Dr J. William Worden to expound on the grief process and to demonstrate some of the challenges that grieving expats may have to deal with.

These tasks are not to be seen as linear and sequential but rather as a guide for grief work.

Task 1: Accept the reality of the loss.

This task is about cognitively and emotionally realising and accepting the loss and starting to engage with the significance of the loss. This task can be more complex if the person died by suicide or suddenly and unexpectedly. However, many have commented on how surprised they are when they experience the feeling of unreality even when they were preparing for the death of a loved one.

Feelings of shock, disbelief and/or intense anger are not uncommon in response to the loss.

Expats often have the challenge of not being present at home during a loss and only attending the last rights ritual before returning to their expat life. This can sometimes add to the feeling of unreality as they are not physically present in the day-to-day of the continued experience of the loss.

Expats often report getting on with things and finding it difficult to practically bring the loss into their daily lives once back in their expat countries.

Engaging with this task requires communicating about the loss. It is important to find spaces to talk about the grief and retell the story of the loss in the current environment.

Connecting with close others back home and talking about the loss regularly can also help with this task of grief.

Task 2: Work through the pain of grief.

Grief ushers in a range of uncomfortable emotions including anger, sadness, guilt, helplessness, hopelessness, regret, depression, shame, anxiety and so forth.

The expat life can be very busy, lending itself to minimising or avoiding these emotions associated with the grief process.

The emotional aspects of grief vary greatly from one individual to another, within the same individual from one loss to another and often from one moment to another.

Expats may feel that they do not have adequate support and/or understanding when they are experiencing and processing the emotions associated with their loss as they are away from their core support system. Unhelpful comments from support networks about the person needing to move on, or accept the loss, or comparisons with others who grieved differently, can be confusing and invalidating.

The only way to deal with these emotions is to experience and express them in healthy ways. Appropriate support can significantly help with processing the emotions associated with grief. Reach out to friends in the expat country or find support groups. Speak to people who tend to listen more and talk less, those that are willing to bear witness to the grief and offer solidarity as opposed to judgement or advice.

Other healthy ways of processing these emotions can include journaling, creative activities like drawing or painting, healthy exercise and letter writing.

Task 3: Adjust to an environment in which the deceased is missing.

This could include taking on the roles or responsibilities of the deceased. It could also mean adjusting to a loss of rituals like no longer making that automatic call on the drive to or from work.

The death may also affect our identity and sense of who we are. An example here is the loss of a spouse and adjusting to the identity of no longer being someone’s husband or wife.

The death may affect us spiritually leading to adjustments in our beliefs, values and assumptions about the world. For example, beliefs regarding the afterlife may be questioned or strengthened.

If the loss is back home, the distance may result in feeling disconnected from the loss. Going home for visits can be triggering as there is a re-realisation, especially in the first few visits, that the deceased is no longer there.

Finding ways to honour the loss on a regular basis while away from home can greatly assist in managing this adjustment. This task may also require learning new skills depending on the role that the deceased fulfilled. It may also require reflection and making time to be quiet in order to connect with the adjustments that are needed.

Focusing on the contributions and meaning that your loved one has infused in your life and practising gratitude for the impact they have had on your life can be helpful.

Task 4: Find an enduring connection with the deceased while continuing to live life.

This task is about finding ways to remain emotionally and/or spiritually connected to the deceased while engaging in life, experiencing pleasure in life and having physical and emotional room for others.

This is a complex task that may take a long time to accomplish.

Sometimes the bereaved report that resuming life in a meaningful way feels like a betrayal of their loved one in the sense that they are forgetting them by having periods of less or no sadness.

Ways of connecting can include talking to your loved one, writing letters to your loved one, continuing to celebrate their birthday and anniversaries, making something they loved a part of your routine or a part of family tradition, lighting a candle for them or buying their favourite flowers.

These are only a few suggestions. It is important to find ways of connecting that are meaningful for you.

The grief process is an intense and unpredictable one. Be mindful of unhealthy coping behaviours and regularly practise self-care and self-compassion.

Watch out for the ‘shoulds’ and ‘musts’ either imposed by society or your own inner critic. Grief work requires patience, gentleness and empathy. Check in with yourself regularly and remember that no two grief processes are the same. Honour what comes up for you.

Dr Ottilia Brown, clinical psychologist, Lighthouse Arabia