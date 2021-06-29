Doing more with less… The changing game of customer service

There is no doubt that the future of customer service has been permanently altered by the recent shifts in shopping habits. Social distancing norms coupled with changing consumer behaviors have forced retail brands to relook at their resource models as consumers gravitate towards the e-commerce boom.

The storm caused by the pandemic has shifted the focus of the store from sales to experience and retailers have had to work harder towards redefining what customer service means in the post pandemic world.

It is no longer enough to stop at what the customer now takes for granted and this has, in turn, led to the need to leverage a diverse value proposition incorporating truly ground-breaking methods to be one with the times.

These changes can be bucketed under five major shifts:

As we increasingly explore the use of technology, AR capabilities will continue to enhance consumer experience wherever possible. Retailers must be equipped with the latest technology to provide for an omnichannel customer service experience. For example, within the cosmetics industry beauty advisors and use of physical testers have played an integral part in informing and aiding customers choose the right products for their skin type. However, we have recently started trialing virtual make-up try-ons, wherein consumers can virtually try on make up on their skin before choosing the right shade for them.

Consumers in the Middle East are increasingly exhibiting clear ROPO (research online, purchase offline) behaviour where many of their research is done online first and then they come into the stores to touch and feel the products before completing their purchases.

To become the “go-to” brand that consumers desire, businesses must serve their customers’ needs better than anyone else in the market. Given this, it is essential to invest heavily in enhancing the quality of the content, photography, and information provided on online platforms, thus allowing consumers to make informed decision on the product purchase.

Customer service departments must be able to provide flawless transitions and experiences from one channel to another, be it online or in person. We have started to trial and roll out self-service kiosks as well introduce mobile cash counters within our stores. This allows our staff on the floor help consumers check out on the go. While it has been noticed that many consumers are increasingly loving using the self-check-out services provided in many stores across UAE.

It is imperative to provide assistance at every point of the buying cycle. Invest heavily in training your colleagues on the shop floor who are engaging with your consumers, so that they can be equipped with the latest product information to be able to better aid consumers in the decision-making process. Upskilling colleagues on the floor also allows them to be able to cover multiple departments, thus providing a richer service to customers.

Brands must not underestimate the crucial role that customer service can play in providing proactive, full funnel support throughout their journey. We have conducted detailed time and motion studies of our store operation processes in-store and identified opportunities to reduce task, whilst improving efficiencies. This in turn has allowed us to free up man hours which are re-invested back into service on the floor.

Ruban Shanmugarajah, CEO of Lifestyle, MENA.