Diversity, inclusion and belonging: What are you prepared to do?

One of the unintended, but positive, side-effects of the Fourth Industrial Revolution is the intensification of the conversation about gender equality.

Technology skills gaps are particularly acute across the Middle East & Africa (MEA) region, so business stakeholders are coming to realise that a large untapped talent pool may be the answer.

In this renewed push for parity, arguments are no longer merely moral. Research now clearly shows us that welcoming corporate cultures outperform their stagnant peers. It is time to stop talking just about diversity and inclusion; we must add the concept of “belonging”.

From corporate balance sheets to national and global economies, the jury is in. Economic advantages are the result of inclusive policies; and losses persist for those that have not started their “diversity, inclusion and belonging” (or “DIB” if you prefer) journeys.

As a case in point, in the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) region, PwC estimated last year that legal and social barriers to female participation in workforces represent an annual GDP loss of $575 billion. A paltry 56 percent of women believe they have been assessed on a par with their male colleagues when up for a promotion, and two thirds are in favor of government intervention in the private sector on issues of gender diversity.

The bottom line is this: in a world that suffers from skills gaps and a shortage of entrepreneurship, why do women, who represent half the global population, have such small shares in corporate board membership? Change will not happen on its own. Business leaders need to commit to a new era of DIB to usher in the prosperity that can result from the welcoming workplace.

Here are five pillars around which such efforts should be organised.

1. Workforce training

We must start with our people. If employees are equipped with a shared set of “welcoming” values that reflect those of the company, the corporate atmosphere will evolve. Learning programmes must seek to build inclusive mindsets that celebrate diversity and advocate for it. An open, listening culture that encourages two-way dialogue should be taught as a standard.

As with all training, impact is everything. To ensure DIB, digital learning tools must engage participants with interactive formats that equip every employee — from the regional office to the global leadership team — with actionable tips they can apply to their everyday interactions with colleagues.

As much as possible, learning platforms should emulate real life and allow trainees to apply what they have learned to relevant scenarios.

2. Equity for all

All of us have a need to feel equal to our colleagues, and that should be reflected in an inclusive environment. Fairness and respect should emanate from DIB programmes and create an atmosphere of equity across the entire employment lifecycle, from interviews to onboarding and onward through career progression to offboarding.

Firms need to exercise constant and broad vigilance when it comes to hiring, performance reviews, remuneration and bonus calculations, and promotions. In addition, they need to formalise policies in deciding who gets selected for upskilling or reskilling and empower team leaders with the right tools to apply such policies evenly.

3. Giving employees a voice

Everyone needs to be heard. One of the challenges associated with building inclusive cultures is that it only takes one bad experience for an employee to feel that they do not belong, but it takes constant effort on the part of a diverse, focused team to make everyone feel like they do belong.

To make such an environment function long term requires feedback. That is where listening will matter most. Organisations must construct safe places where the open exchange of perspectives can occur. Frank, respectful dialogue is essential to a DIB culture.

Outside of group discussions, employee surveys can be helpful in gauging the effectiveness of initiatives. Today, such surveys should include questions on how employees are coping with the pandemic. And corporate event organisers should ensure broad participation from across hybrid work environments as part of their company’s DIB efforts.

4. Recruiting and career advancement

In the years to come, the region’s top talent will gravitate towards great workplaces. They will expect DIB to be a given. Considering the diverse nature of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and wider Middle East, those that prioritise the recruitment, development and retention of that talent will also have to prioritise inclusive practices.

And in economies that transcend borders and are connected more by the shared values of customers than by any one culture or geography, we must look to our own values before we can satisfy those of our buyers. Put another way, diverse, inclusive teams will appeal more to the region’s varied demographic.

5. Lobbying for good

DIB leaders must set examples, both inside their organisations and outside. They should be advocates for “bringing our whole selves to work”, and be well-versed in the issues surrounding diversity, inclusion and belonging, so they can explain to others what it means to blur the line between the personal and professional, and what the benefits of such approaches are.

Enterprises should reach out to the communities they serve and make that outreach a part of their DNA. Non-profits that support underserved communities should be partners in the DIB leader’s journey and be a means of staying connected to the larger world.

Never give up

We must continue to learn. When we are confronted by — for example — the fact that Covid disproportionately affected working women, large percentages of whom left the workforce, we must act. We must address issues of childcare and logistics that keep women from our workplaces because we know if such situations persist, we all lose.

DIB is a long road, but a worthy and necessary challenge. Adopting these five pillars is one way of keeping the ship on course as we build businesses that add value to communities.

Regional governments will continue to do their part, but real progress happens on our streets, in our offices and in our hearts.

Mark Ackerman, area VP, Middle East & Africa, ServiceNow.