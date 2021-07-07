Top tips for using video call technology

Video technology has been something of a lifeline throughout the Covid period as lockdowns and movement restrictions thrust interactions into the digital world.

There have been various backgrounds, interruptions, starring roles for family pets and an almost standard call of ‘you’re on mute’. And even some 18 months since the onset of the global pandemic, there remains ways in which the technology can run smoother to achieve best results.

Sam Tayan – managing director at Zoom in the Middle East and Africa, provides his top tips.

Create and circulate an agenda

Agendas help keep the conversation on track and make for more productive meetings. Preparing an agenda and sharing it with attendees ahead of time allows participants to formulate their thoughts and get up to speed on the topic at hand.

Test microphone and speakers

Users can test their microphones and speakers to ensure they can hear and be heard clearly. This helps users detect and fix any hardware-related audio issues from the very start of the meeting. Participants can also use the background noise suppression feature, which allows them to adjust the level of background noise that the microphone captures.

Leverage the right meeting formats

For meetings with a larger number of attendees, the Zoom webinar or event options may be more useful. Webinars allow the host to control what participants share, as well as their audio and video capabilities. What’s more, webinars allow attendees to participate in a Q&A session by submitting questions through the webinar Q&A feature.

Webinars allow users to efficiently manage a large audience and keep them engaged throughout town halls, lectures, or training sessions.

Encourage active participation

It’s one thing to get people to attend a video meeting— getting them to stay engaged and present is a whole different challenge. It is important to create a welcoming environment and enrich content with stimulating visuals and persistent engagement opportunities. Doing so will shake people out of passivity and inspire them to be active meeting participants.

Lead by example

Give people a reason to turn on their camera by facilitating an active conversation where everyone has a chance to speak. Encourage participation by calling people by name. Switching views frequently, going from screen sharing to gallery view to spotlight, can also help keep attendees’ attention.

Video improves trust, engagement and productivity. A speaker’s tone, facial expressions, and body language communicate as much as their words do. So, meeting hosts should lead by example by turning their cameras on. Social connection, now more than ever, is integral to our well-being.

Be an engaged attendee

Participants should avoid multitasking or tab surfing so they can be as engaged and involved as possible. They can show presenters that they’re listening by using meeting reactions or sharing comments in the in-meeting chats.

Leverage in-meeting chat to share files and resources

Attendees should use in-meeting chat as a way to share links or resources that may be discussed in the meeting. For example, attendees can share documents, URLs, or just quick comments (as to not disrupt ongoing conversations).

Utilise virtual backgrounds

The virtual background feature allows participants to display an image or video as their background during a Zoom meeting. These allow users to hide their background clutter or add some corporate branding to their video feed. Virtual backgrounds are a great way to keep meeting participants focused on the speaker as they can conceal distractions in the background.

