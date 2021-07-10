G7 tax deal: Why implementation is one thing but collection is another

Minimal or no significant corporate tax in the GCC countries has long been a carrot attracting foreigners and multinationals to the UAE.

Now the historic global taxation deal signed by the finance ministers of the G7 (USA, Japan, Germany, Britain, France, Italy and Canada) at their meeting in early June stand to somewhat threaten this advantage.

That said, here are few points to take note of. The current proposal is still shrouded in ambiguity even though the current discussions have taken shape following eight years of talks that gained fresh impetus in recent months after US President Joe Biden’s new administration made it a priority.

The tax dilemma

Current global tax rules date back to the 1920s and struggle with multinational tech giants that sell services remotely and attribute much of their profits to intellectual property held in low-tax jurisdictions. In that regard, policy makers argue that a minimum tax is necessary to stem competition between countries over who can offer multinationals the lowest rate.

They say that a “race to the bottom” saps precious revenues that could go to government priorities like hospitals and schools. G7 nations agreed to back a minimum global corporate tax rate of at least 15 percent. Anti-poverty organisations like Oxfam argued that even 15 percent was too little.

The deal will need to find broader support at a meeting of the G20 due to take place next month in Venice. Also it needs to gather support at the wider 139-member OECD countries. Even after all nations giving in their commitment, the actual implementation may take years to take effect.

Key details remain to be negotiated over the coming months. How tax revenues will be split is not finalised either, and any deal will also need to pass the US Congress.

The tax is proposed to be collected on 20 percent of profits of an organisation with profit margin of over 10 percent. Many large companies may not meet the hurdle of profit margin of over 10 percent. At this stage, around a hundred or so of the largest and most profitable multinational enterprises are expected to fall in the ambit of this rule.

G7 nations agreed to back a minimum global corporate tax rate of at least 15 percent

The agreement to reform the global tax system to make it fit for the global digital age is certainly welcomed by the nations that stand to gain extra windfall in tax revenue, however, it is already facing resistance from nations that attract higher FDI and economic activity due to their low level of corporate taxation.

Countries such as France are pushing for a higher minimum tax, calling 15 percent a starting point while nations like Ireland are expressing “significant reservations” about the proposal. Ireland’s 12.5 percent tax rate is one of the lowest in the world, prompting tech giants such as Facebook and Google to make Ireland the home of their European operations.

Though the corporations themselves pay little tax, they employ thousands of people who then pay taxes. So nations including Hungary, Cyprus and Ireland may resist the implementation of this global taxation plan. Forget the OECD, it may become difficult to get consensus and implementation of the new regime even within the G20 or within the European Union (EU).

Impact on UAE

Dubai and Abu Dhabi are home to thousands of companies that have set up regional offices here owing to the UAE being a jurisdiction with no or insignificant taxes. At the surface, it would appear that the imposition of global tax of at least 15 percent will erode the tax attractiveness of this region and may reduce the pace of attracting new FDI and new large corporates to base their regional head office in the UAE.

However, the impact may not be large given that there are multiple other factors that affect a company’s decision to base their head office in any particular location such as market size for their services, availability of talent, ease of doing business, costs other than tax etc.

The UAE is likely to focus on improving other aspects to attract foreign corporates and FDI

Though UAE officials have yet to issue a statement on the G7 agreement, it is expected that the government will likely ratify the rule, particularly if the rule is approved by the G20 and OECD, in order to be seen as part of the global system rather than a tax haven and to protect its image as an international hub.

The UAE government, particularly the emirates of Dubai and Abu Dhabi, are likely to focus on improving other aspects to attract foreign corporates and FDI. The UAE has already launched a series of reforms, including to allow foreigners full ownership of businesses in mainland areas, and announced plans to streamline government procedures as part of efforts to reduce the cost of doing business and further boost economic growth in the nation.

The UAE’s commercial environment enjoys excellent connectivity to key global markets, a high standard of living and a dynamic labour market with cost-effective, skilled expatriate labour which will assist in keeping the UAE competitive and attractive place for basing a regional head office.