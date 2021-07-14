Dad from day one: Shining a light on the power of a new parent’s love

Businesses across the region are making significant investments in building more flexible and empathetic workplaces to retain the best talent and nurture a culture in which women have equal opportunity to achieve their potential over the long term.

For many years, brands have tried to lift parents and care for their babies’ happy and healthy development. As we started to observe the importance of a father being present in a new baby’s life from day one, we recognised that this needs to start with our own team.

An increasing amount of research has been suggesting that there is a strong correlation between early father-infant bonds and the happiness of the entire family.

We recently launched Share the Care, a parental leave program, and since implementing this policy, several new dads on our team have taken the time to be with their families. They have been telling us that while sometimes they felt unsure about their own role as fathers before their babies arrived, being there to physically and emotionally support their family has helped them realise that they are essential to the stability of the household and has allowed them to form special bonds with both their babies and their partners.

The benefits of building equality into parental leave policy are far-reaching. Research has shown that being at home with children for an extended period of time after birth can both strengthen the parent-child bond and have positive, long-lasting outcomes for child development, such as improved cognitive and emotional outcomes and physical health. Beyond this, spending time with them in the early weeks without worrying about work duties is invaluable.

Starting a family is a lifetime commitment but the early weeks are crucial to establishing a bond. The policy choices companies make could shape the workplace for decades to come – for better or for worse. Our message is not just one of a policy change, but a call for a movement towards enabling and empowering parents to achieve their professional goals, while managing the shifting responsibilities of career, parenting, and caregiving to all family members. It is simply recognising that everyone is entitled to welcome their new baby into this world uninterrupted, regardless of gender.

Karim El Fiqi, vice president Pampers Middle East and brand function leader Procter & Gamble Middle East and Sub Sahara Africa.