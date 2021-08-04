Harnessing the power of coaching

Much coverage has been accorded to one growing buzzword – coaching – and many organisations boast that they have a coaching culture.

Coaching and its practitioners exist on a wide spectrum, and it may help to shed some light on it, especially as it has phenomenal power in moving executives and nonprofessionals forward towards goal attainment.

To say that we are at an interesting crossroads is an understatement, as we continue to reel from Covid’s impact and its long tail. Meanwhile, we lack a playbook. How will we deal with so much uncertainty? What will the new world look like, and how will we transition into it? How will our personal and professional lives mesh, and how will we manage the way forward? How will leaders lead and inspire their people to perform and thrive in a new world order?

So many questions, and very few answers, if at all. One thing is clear, moving forward requires reflection and awareness, support and enablement, and this is where coaching comes in.

Coaching – what it is … what it isn’t

The French poet, novelist and critic Remy de Gourmont once said that “a definition is a sack of flour compressed into a thimble”, which may explain the plethora of coaching definitions. Attempting to avoid adding another thimble, I thought it wise to refer to the succinct ICF (International Coaching Federation) definition that views coaching as partnering with coachees in a thought-provoking and creative process that inspires them to maximise their personal and professional potential.

Coaches honour the coachees as the experts in their life and work, and believe that every coachee is creative, resourceful and whole.

Leaders must remember that every time they provide a solution, they are robbing the organisation of the potential energy people deploy in delivering goals.

This is not mentoring, which is focused on skill development and knowledge sharing; consulting, which is focused on business problems and provides strategy, structure and process to solve them; or therapy, which is focused on resolving and healing trauma from the past.

Obviously, there is more to the above definition, but for the purposes of this article, this definition should help anchor the conversation.

More relevant than ever before

Why today?

Leadership, people and their development are very close to my heart, and after reflecting on my own personal journey earlier this year, I took a deeper interest in the matter. Along the way, I have been reminded about focusing on customers, empathy and listening, really listening to what the customer has to say. It turns out that these are foundational principles to both marketing and coaching.

During the past 18 months, professionals have experienced more pressure to deliver results in the face of unprecedented adversity and diminishing resources. This resulted in the rise of mental health challenges, feelings of isolation and people looking up to leadership for inspiration and a way forward.

More recently, I have been inspired by Microsoft’s “Model, Coach, Care” ethos, and how under Satya Nadella, who spearheaded a cultural transformation, Microsoft market capitalisation grew four-fold. This is certainly a testament to strong and visionary leadership as well as coaching’s ability to produce growth in individuals and organisations.

Highly motivated leadership that is committed to self-development is where coaching normally starts.

Some fundamentals

Highly motivated leadership that is committed to self-development is where coaching normally starts. This equally applies to those who are either in transition, at a crossroads or seeking new approaches. Consider the following as examples:

– Recently promoted leaders as they transition and settle into new roles,

– Those identified for succession into a senior leadership role,

– Established leaders who are seeking new approaches to…

set and achieve goals

manage and motivate staff

take a coaching approach to staff development

improve peer relationships and interaction with, say, board members or volunteers, or balance workload

How leaders can benefit

The power of coaching as a leadership style resides first in the leader recognising that they do not have the monopoly on solutions and acknowledging that their team members possess the smarts, resources and efficacy to achieve what they have been hired for.

Leaders need to remember that every time they provide a solution, they are robbing the organisation of the potential energy people deploy in delivering goals. Furthermore, leaders who self-regulate their emotions and suspend their egos, tend to build strong cultures and overshoot targets. If in doubt, just check out Microsoft.

Independent of the discipline you are in as a leader or the industry sector, you can capably apply coaching principles in your leadership style. Coaching has immutable principles whose application has been empirically proven to produce results.

Some tips

Coaching is an ebb and flow of support and challenge to raise self-awareness. A good coach is mindful of the following:

Recognise that coachees are responsible for their own choices

Engage in ongoing learning and development

Maintain a reflective attitude and practice

Remain aware and open to the influence of both context and culture on yourself and others

Use your self-awareness and intuition to the benefit of your coachees

Develop and maintain your ability to regulate your own emotions

Seek outside help when needed

Coaching requires humility, empathy, power equalisation between the coach and the coachee, and a commitment to continuous self-development. Armed with these, the leader can significantly evolve the culture of their organisation to the better.

Summary

Coaching is a relatively young industry. Its power lies in holding up a mirror to the coachee and allowing them to develop awareness, and from there supporting them with the motivation and confidence to move towards their goal. Coaching is empowering and enabling.

Clearly, there are situations where coaching is not the right tool. For all the rest, it is exceptionally potent in creating performance cultures. This is why adding the coaching toolbox to leadership – whether by adopting it as a leadership style or by bringing in capable professional coaches – has the power to transform organisations from plodding away to creating oases of inspiration and achievement.

Marcus Aurelius once said: “You have the power over your mind- not outside events. Realise this and you will find strength.” Coaching releases such power and in so doing has the potential to make the world a better place. To achieve that requires micro steps across organisations, and everywhere enlightened leadership is in charge.

There’s never been a better time to harness the power of coaching.

Kamal Dimachkie is former COO of Publicis Communications and board member of The Marketing Society UAE.