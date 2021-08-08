Now is the time for businesses to double down on the internet economy

The ability to adapt has always been a key predictor of long-term business success. What helps you grow in one decade, will hold you back in the next. Adaptability has never been more important. The pandemic changed the economic environment almost overnight. Those organisations and economies that can adapt to these changes will be the success stories of the 2020s and beyond.

The internet era may be upon us, but it’s just the tip of the iceberg

The internet is ubiquitous in our daily lives – from reading the news and booking a restaurant table or gym class, right up to scheduling travel and medical appointments. There are currently more than 9.7 million active internet users in the UAE out of a total population of 9.83 million, making the UAE the number one country worldwide with the highest global internet penetration at 99 percent, up from just 78 percent a decade ago. However, with great swathes of our lives moving online, the internet economy is still in its early days.

In 2020, with much of the world stuck at home in lockdown, just 18 percent of all retail sales globally took place online. We have seen a rapid rise in digital services in the UAE in recent years, ignited by evolving customer demands for faster, more efficient, internet-first delivery models. Indeed, internet services have proved a crucial lifeline for business during the pandemic and undoubtedly have resulted in years of innovation and tech adoption being condensed in a matter of months. Even so, there still remains a major untapped opportunity for growth on the horizon – and the UAE, and broader Middle East, has the chance to be a key player in shaping the growth which lies ahead.

Technology innovation is accelerating faster than ever in the Gulf, and businesses must capitalise on this or risk lagging behind the curve

Consumer expectations of doing business online are high, driven by global behemoths that set the standard for simple, frictionless interactions. Historically it’s been hard for both new startups and legacy businesses to keep up, especially in frontier and emerging markets. That is no longer the case. Today businesses can use APIs and open technology infrastructures as the building blocks of an online business, from cloud servers to payments, to customer service.

The result of dramatically lowering barriers to creating and running internet businesses is that companies can no longer rely on scale or market share for longevity; keeping pace today is about agility and adaptability – moving with the times, to understand what customers need, how they want these services to be delivered, and to deliver them just so. The UAE is a brilliant example of this. Take, for instance, what Kitopi is doing in cloud kitchens, Aceplace for real estate, Anghami for streaming and ChatFood for food delivery. We are seeing great digital transformation in the region, which continues to adapt to new models of service delivery, keeping pace with ever evolving customer demands – from how they consume content, to accessing goods on demand. It’s this speed to adapt and openness to stay agile which businesses will need to stay attractive, and we are at an exciting inflection point in the UAE especially.

Now is the time for the UAE to establish itself as a global tech hub

The UAE has the ideal conditions for significant growth in its internet economy, with the potential to leapfrog other markets around the world. Boasting the highest mobile penetration globally (the UAE is 92 percent, compared with the global average of 66 percent), increasingly discerning consumers and a willingness to experiment with new technologies, has seen e-commerce adoption rise sharper than ever before in the region. The total value of digital payments in the UAE reached $18.5bn in 2020, a staggering $10bn more than in 2018 – and when we consider that’s in the context of only 4.2 percent of retail sales coming from online purchases, it’s clear to see we have barely scratched the surface of the value that can be unlocked. The opportunity is now and businesses must move fast to capitalise on it.

This opportunity is what drew Stripe to the UAE. The region has all the ingredients to deliver on its vision for a diversified, digital economy. We have seen a real vibrancy in the region’s startup ecosystem, coupled with the vigour and proactivity from government to enable it to flourish – from initiatives like the Youth x Hub programme to the UAE Growth Lab and a thriving accelerator network fostering greater entrepreneurship. The talent pool is deep, funding is abundant, and appetite is bursting at the seams in the UAE, supported by a drive to update the already progressive regulatory environment to support and help stimulate the ongoing development of e-commerce and digital payments.

The onus now is on businesses and business leaders to take the leap and put these ingredients to use to achieve true scale – not just to recognise the vast potential of the digital transformation journey the UAE is on, but to also play an active part in progressing it.

Change is afoot, and so is great opportunity – if we act now

The UAE has continued to accelerate its transition towards a more diversified economy, with digital transformation the engine room powering further growth – and online payments remain a major catalyst. Smaller scaleups and startups have utilised their agility and easily pivoted to grow online sales, whilst larger, enterprise businesses have completely re-oriented themselves to build online offerings and unlock new revenue streams. The common thread is that, at both sides of the spectrum, businesses have seen the upside of moving online.

Current forecasts suggest the value of global digital transactions will increase 370 percent in the next five years. The online migration of the economy will be a major catalyst in powering the UAE’s future economic development, offering a platform for budding entrepreneurs to make their vision a reality, and for established businesses to show their adaptability to evolving market dynamics. If companies commit to act now, when the time is right, there’s no ceiling to where the region’s internet economy can get to in the long term.

Eileen O’Mara, Head of EMEA Growth at Stripe.