Rising consumer expectations for digital experiences means brands take the rap for the app

For people in the UAE, applications have become a lifeline to normality during the pandemic – a way to keep in touch with friends and family, be entertained, to access essential services and to work and learn, while living under lockdown.

In the latest AppDynamics report, The App Attention Index 2021: Who takes the rap for the app?, 95 percent of UAE consumers report that digital services have become a critical part of how they go about their lives and 98 percent (14 percent higher than the global average) report that digital services have had a positive impact on their lives during the pandemic, enabling them to get through this challenging period and to cope and function in most areas of their lives.

For many people, this increased use of applications has opened their eyes to the benefits that digital services can deliver. Applications have made it easier for people to access services and to fit activities in around their other work and life commitments. In many cases, digital services have enabled people to try new things that they wouldn’t have before.

Consumers are realising that in almost every part of their lives, there is now a convenient and effective digital alternative to the old ways of doing things – and this will have huge implications on how people think and behave in the future, even once the pandemic has passed.

A new sense of digital gratitude

Anybody that works in technology will know the extent that organisations across all sectors have innovated at speed over the last 18 months to launch new digital services to meet the rapidly evolving needs of their customers.

Across the Emirates, and the globe for that matter, there are examples of brands who recognised that simply switching to digital was not enough to help customers through this incredibly difficult period. Some organisations have rapidly implemented full-scale digital transformation programs across their operations to deliver applications and digital experiences that help their customers.

Interestingly, the data in the App Attention Index shows that consumers are aware of, and greatly appreciate, the efforts that some brands have made over the past 18 months to deliver these applications that have allowed them to feel more in control and empowered during the pandemic.

Brands that can deliver brilliant and faultless digital experiences, which have a positive impact on people’s lives.

Eighty-five percent of UAE consumers report that they are grateful to brands that have made the effort to deliver brilliant digital experiences to support and enhance their lives during this challenging time and 82 percent (15 percent higher than the global average) say they feel more loyal to brands that went above and beyond with the quality of their digital services during the pandemic.

Evidently, brands that can deliver brilliant and faultless digital experiences, which have a positive impact on people’s lives, now have a massive opportunity to develop deeper, more meaningful and lasting relationships with customers.

Consumers now expect an optimal digital experience, every time

But the flip side is that with greater use of applications and heavier reliance on digital services amongst people of all ages, expectations around digital experience have soared during the pandemic. Consumers in the UAE have seen, and directly experienced, how applications should perform in 2021. And they now expect the same everywhere.

Expectations have risen across a wide range of performance and functionality areas over the past 18 months and, in particular, around reliability, security and personalisation. Consumers are looking for the total application experience – a high-performing, reliable, digital service which is simple, secure, helpful and fun to use. This is where the bar has been set for all digital services moving forward.

Consumers in the UAE have seen, and directly experienced, how applications should perform in 2021.

While consumers may be more enthusiastic about brands that are providing first-class applications, they now have zero tolerance when they encounter anything less than the best. Indeed, 75 percent of people across the Emirates state that their expectation of digital services has changed forever and they won’t tolerate poor performance anymore and 68 percent went so far as to say that it is disrespectful to users for brands to offer a poor digital experience in this day and age.

Who takes the rap for the app? Brands are firmly in the firing line

Consumers can run into a variety of problems when using a digital service. Some of these – such as pages loading slowly, poor response times, downtime, or security failures – are very much intrinsic to the application itself and controlled by the application owner. But other problems can be caused by factors which are external to the application – such as bad internet connectivity, 4G/5G mobile network issues, slow payment gateways or technical issues with third party plug-ins.

However, for consumers, the cause of the problem simply doesn’t matter. Most people immediately blame the application – and the brand behind it – when they don’t get the level of experience they now expect. It doesn’t matter if the poor experience is actually because of poor internet connection or a weak mobile signal – factors that are external to the application itself – people automatically blame the application owner. In fact, in line with global averages, in the UAE, 69 percent of consumers believe it’s the responsibility of the brand to ensure that the digital service or application works perfectly.

Consumers are voting with their feet when problems arise

Worryingly for brands, consumers are now totally unforgiving when it comes to poor digital experiences. When people encounter problems with applications – and the vast majority say they have experienced an issue over the past 12 months – they are no longer happy to try again later or suffer in silence. In fact, they immediately switch to an alternative provider and delete the application. Additionally, consumers are now much more likely to share their negative experiences with others.

Consumers are no longer happy to try again later or suffer in silence.

Perhaps most alarmingly for application owners, 73 percent of people in the UAE – a whopping 16 percent higher than the global average – state that brands have only one shot to impress them and that if their digital service doesn’t perform, they won’t use them again.

With 82 percent of UAE consumers stating that even as life returns to normal, they know they will continue to rely on the digital services they utilised during the pandemic, this is a pivotal moment for online brands and application owners. There are no second chances. Unless brands are consistently delivering the total application experience, they risk seeing almost three quarters of their customers walk away, possibly forever.

David Noël, regional vice president, Southern Europe, Middle East & Africa at AppDynamics.