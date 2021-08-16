Why we’re running out of time to stop the climate crisis

The latest report by the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change shows that climate change is widespread, rapid and intensifying. Over the next 20 years global temperatures will reach or exceed 1.5 degrees of warming, due to human activity. We have to decarbonise now, and push for more renewables, more energy efficiency, and more electrification. Otherwise, the alternative will be disastrous for the world, the Gulf and the UAE.

Throughout this year, we’ve seen what is in store for the world. Flash floods in Germany and India, and devastating fires in Turkey and Greece, have killed dozens of people. And they’ve caused countless damage. The Gulf’s weather patterns are going to change; we’re going to experience hotter summers and increasing droughts as we’ve seen in Iran.

Technologies such as desalination are a temporary respite. The solution must be to cut our carbon emissions.

For us, the best way to fight climate change is twofold. First, we have to cut carbon emissions, from our utilities, logistics, manufacturing, and the like. And second, we have to be much more energy efficient. Both ideas require investments and political will, and here’s where we can do a much better job. You look at Europe and the US, and they’re investing trillions of dollars in green recoveries. We must do the same here.

There are precedents in the Gulf. The UAE has long prioritised sustainability at a governmental level. The country has implemented efforts to utilise sustainable energy solutions that meet growing global demand. Examples include the work undertaken by companies such as Taqa and Masdar, in partnership with France’s EDF and JinkoPower, to develop what will become the world’s largest solar power plant with a total capacity of 2 gigawatts in Abu Dhabi. The project has one of the most cost-competitive solar photovoltaic tariffs in the world and is redefining how cost-effective solar can be.

We have to decarbonise now, and push for more renewables, more energy efficiency, and more electrification.

Another example is the Dumat Al-Jandal wind farm, which was opened this month in Saudi Arabia. This is the first utility-scale wind-power source in the country, developed jointly by EDF and Masdar. It’ll offset nearly one million tons of CO2 emissions annually. And even more importantly, the tariff of $19.9/MWh set makes Dumat Al-Jandal the most cost-efficient wind-energy project in the world.

Both are projects that are redefining how impactful renewables can be. But it’s not enough. We’ve got to get the private sector involved in the fight to push back climate change. In Europe, they’re spending heavily on building retrofit programs that’ll make older buildings much more energy efficient (buildings are responsible for up to 40 percent of global carbon emissions). And there’s the public, many of whom are seeing what is happening throughout the world and are asking, “How can we help?”

The Gulf’s utility providers, banks and others must step up and help consumers to make their homes and cars greener. It doesn’t need to be complex; solar rooftop paneling is a great first step, as is making homes ‘smart’ to reduce electricity and water consumption. And then there’s the push for electric vehicles.

And the payback isn’t just carbon reduction, there’s job creation too. For example, the solar industry will provide 22 million jobs by 2050 globally, according to a study produced by Finland’s Lappeenranta University of Technology (LUT).

And then there’s the value created by deploying green technologies such as retrofitting old buildings to reduce carbon emissions, installing electric vehicle infrastructure, and rolling out battery technologies.

We have little time to change course on climate change. But the Gulf can be a leader in this space. By investing in green technologies and developing new, forward-looking industries, the region can create hundreds of thousands of jobs and tens of billions of dollars in economic value.

We can develop our own brands, companies and organisations who will be able to export their green innovations and technologies around the world. Most importantly, we’ll be safeguarding the environment’s future for our children and their legacies.

To invest in a long-term recovery that will benefit everyone, we must go green.

Natalja Kissina, HR VP & Sustainability Leader Gulf Countries at Schneider Electric.