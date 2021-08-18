Running… and running a business

I’m a founder and an endurance athlete. Having launched several successful businesses and completed several ultra-distance races, I believe there are parallels that can be drawn between both. Running a business and long-distance running are both lonely pursuits, and most people don’t understand the idea of sitting up late at night and working weekends, or getting up in the middle of the night to go running for hours on end.

While I don’t believe that everyone is born to be an entrepreneur or an endurance athlete, there are lessons that anyone taking part in sports and challenging their personal limits can apply to their performance and growth.

Something that ultra-endurance running has taught me is that everyone is capable of far more than they give themselves credit for, and that pushing yourself through physical feats such as long-distance running rewards you in a plethora of ways; physical fitness is probably the least of them.

Endurance is the hallmark of success

Running ultra-distances, such as the famous 273km Grand to Grand foot race that I completed in 2019, teaches you the discipline of continuing far beyond the ‘I quit’ moment. You’re likely to have several of these moments in any long-distance race, and training yourself to fight insistent messages from tired muscles, sore feet, a brain that is shouting at you to stop… it makes the business of knuckling down every day and working towards a distant goal feel more attainable.

Running long distance enhances your ability to focus

You don’t really know what you’re made of until you’re tested to your limits. Under normal circumstances, it’s easy enough for most of us to be empathetic, positive and calm. Running long distances has helped me to be a focused, calm, leader.

I understand that obstacles and emotions come and go – it’s part of the journey, and remaining focused during endurance challenges promotes my ability to do so while scaling a cutting-edge technology business.

Grit is a muscle you need to practice

We have all faced difficulties in our lives. No one’s life is an Instagram feed. When I was running my lighting design consultancy in Dubai, I ran into tough times. If the family business had failed, I would have had to let my team go and my family would have lost their livelihood.

Although it was more serious than the crises I’ve experienced 70 or 80 kilometres into an ultramarathon race, I was able to draw on the ‘muscle memory’ of knowing with every fibre of my being that I can face a moment that feels like total failure… and find it in me to carry on, step by step, day by day.

I finished my race, and similarly succeeded in taking the step from an established consultancy leader to successful construction tech founder.

Don’t give up

A tough day in the office is never as challenging as an ultramarathon, where you have to battle extremes of climate, fatigue and physical endurance.

Today, the lighting design consultancy I co-founded, Smith Tait, works with a portfolio of global clients. One of our leading clients is Diriyah Gate, the Saudi gigaproject. I don’t think many of us are built for relentless endurance, but one of the reasons that I’ve been able to build a successful proptech start-up, Procurified, and scale it so fast is that I’ve mastered the art of knuckling down and getting on with it.

Always pace yourself!

Growing a tech start-up is not a short-term gain, as many believe. We often see the edited highlights, but it is an endurance race.

A lot of start-ups burn through their cash-flow very quickly. Just like a long-distance race, a sustainable approach and pacing yourself is ultimately the smartest way to raise your chances of getting to the finish.

Having grown two solid businesses and now moved into highly scalable tech, I do believe that ‘slow is fast’. Running taught me to go at my own pace, and while I am competitive and want to be successful, everyone is running their own race and has their own challenges.

You have everything you need

My endurance coach, Lee Harris, always told me: “On your back you have everything you need to finish the race – water, sleeping bag, fuel.” It’s the same for someone starting out their business. You have your vision, your laptop, and your desk – often not much else. But you don’t need anything complex.

When things get tough you have to focus on the things right in front of you and work with what you have, and ultimately your biggest asset is yourself.

Achievement is a series of thousands of baby steps, never a giant leap.

While human beings landing on the moon, or a world record being broken, or a company going public, garner the headlines, it’s the countless infinitesimal steps, the seemingly inconsequential moments… that have led up to this moment.

I can’t think of a more fitting metaphor for achievement than walking or running a great distance.

Work ethic

I believe that if you put enough time into something you will become good at it.

I’ve always tried to have the discipline to keep at something – whether waiting tables during my gap year instead of sitting on the beach, or keeping to a running training schedule. You can’t get lost time back again, and before I go to bed I always ask myself did I do everything to the best of my ability? Am I ready for tomorrow?

Rupert Tait, co-founder of Procurified, a cloud-based platform that instantly connects contractors and suppliers in the construction industry.