Strategically implemented regulations will accelerate the growth of the fintech industry in the UAE and wider MENA region

The rise of fintechs, heralding positive disruption and achieving remarkable milestones, has resulted in an exciting force in the financial services industry, with several digital solutions being introduced to transform payment methods, lending, and wealth management, among others.

With the industry growing exponentially – analysts predict the industry might be worth $306 billion by 2023 – there’s no doubt that this is a booming sector, which has led to regulatory developments to ensure there isn’t a blurred line between fintechs and traditional financial institutions.

As a result, we’ve seen some fintechs abandon the ‘not a financial institution’ mantra and seek to partner with banks, with cashew being the first BNPL in the region to do this. This allows fintechs to compete more broadly and avoid addressing disparate regulatory requirements at the individual state level where they conduct businesses; we also see banks working with fintechs, or working hard to build these partnerships.

With the future bringing new risks due to increasing regulatory expectations and penalties, or legal actions for non-compliance, the newly restricted financial school of thought demands that fintechs be regulated like other traditional financial institutions as they mirror their delivery of products.

Do we need a comprehensive data law to protect the advancement of the industry?

The UAE currently does not have data regulation laws in place. However, as of 2020 in the jurisdiction of DIFC, where cashew is headquartered as well as many other fintechs, a new data-protection law was instituted to manage the control and processing of personal data.

As we move into an online, tech-first world, the volume of data available on individuals is growing. This is due to two things: the advancement of technology to collect and store large amounts of data; and the increased confidence in newer generations to share data.

Whether data protection laws have encouraged security and, therefore, confidence in future generations, or whether the laws are in response to increased data sharing activity is a chicken-and-egg scenario. However, what we do know for sure is the data people are passively sharing today is significantly more than it was 50 years ago.

New DIFC data protection law was instituted to manage the control and processing of personal data.

In fintech, the data collected is highly sensitive, and a lack of security or compliance can lead to cyber theft, identity theft, fraud, and exploitation. Introducing federal laws to protect this data will not only help prevent cybercrime and reduce the sharing of data on those who may be more vulnerable with finances, but will also allow consumers to feel safer and will reward fintechs who are putting data-protection measures in place.

Region-wide governance and policies could pave the way for a robust fintech sector

Currently, cashew’s partnership with Mashreq Bank benefits us by allowing us to learn and take advice from them, to ensure we aren’t going against financial regulations and means products we design with Mashreq follow the Central Bank regulations. However, this is not true for all BNPL options in the region.

There is definitely an opportunity for region-wide governance and policies to drive a robust fintech sector. In some regions, such as Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, ecosystems have been created for fintechs to operate in and that will support the growth and success of the sector. However, it currently remains relatively fragmented, with regulations differing among regions.

Regional regulations will allow systems to communicate with one another, share data and drive better performance from fintechs for their customers. They would also allow companies to expand across the GCC without having to set up separately in each country.

There is definitely an opportunity for region-wide governance and policies to drive a robust fintech sector.

Ideally, we want to create a regional regulation, much like that which is being passed in 2022 in Saudi Arabia, of ‘open banking’. The kingdom has launched multiple initiatives to support fintech companies such as Fintech Regulatory Assessment tools and Fintech Data and Research Initiatives. They also have the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA), fully supporting the start and growth of fintechs.

The ‘open banking’ policy in Saudi Arabia is the perfect example of the growth that fintechs can expect when the correct policies are put in place. Here at cashew, our aim is to be in a position to influence these regulations and build relationships that would allow us to support regulatory developments to benefit fintechs and the consumer population.

The provision of standardised access to data through open APIs allows fintechs to gather data on consumers banking that will enable lending or crediting decisions which are sensible. For example, if policies are put in place to ensure that secure collection and processing, consumer data sharing would allow faster digital KYC capabilities, reducing the risks fintechs undertake of fraudulent activity.

On that note

We presented a comprehensive outlook about the risk landscape fintechs face today and debated the fact that they can thrive in a more regulated business environment. Therefore, should fintechs be regulated for who they are or for what they do?

Ammar Afif, founder of cashew.