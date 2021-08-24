Can you afford to lose nearly 40% of your consumers?

E-commerce has drastically evolved since the first online purchase of a pizza was made on the Visa network on August 11, 1994. Today, ordering a pizza online is just a tiny slice of the e-commerce pie.

The onset of last year’s global pandemic triggered major shifts in consumer behaviour globally, with more consumers turning to e-commerce in response to their overarching need for a convenient and touchless experience. Visa’s latest 2021 Stay Secure survey, published in partnership with Dubai Police and Dubai Economy (DED), shows that the use of digital payments (contactless cards and mobile wallets) has nearly doubled (by an average of 98 percent) since the start of the pandemic.

Increase in cyberattacks

The incredible rate of digital adoption brought many benefits to consumers, but there has been one unintended consequence: increase in cybercrime. While the world is doing everything to decrease the impact of the pandemic, criminals are doing everything to raise their game.

The unfortunate consequence of the pandemic has provided the perfect opportunity for cyber criminals to capitalise on people’s stress, fear and emotional turmoil to commit internet fraud and financial theft.

In the UAE, 39 percent of consumers have experienced an online fraud attempt. Around a quarter of consumers (27 percent) have experienced phishing, while just under a fifth (19 percent) have experienced credit card fraud. This suggests that it is easier for cybercriminals to obtain personal information and breach data on company websites that customers rely on and trust.

Trust in digital payments strong despite rise in cyberattacks

However, these threats are being managed through innovation and consumers are increasingly aware of what they should look out for.

What’s interesting is the increase in cyberattacks has not affected consumer confidence in digital payments. Our study found 63 percent of UAE consumers remain more confident in using contactless cards and mobile wallets because of continuous innovations being carried out to improve the security of digital payments.

Keeping pace with consumer expectations

As more UAE consumers shop online and pay digitally, they expect a seamless and secure e-commerce experience. Retailers need to ensure their payment systems run smoothly and protect their customers from fraudsters, otherwise the lost opportunities are significant.

Nearly four in ten UAE consumers surveyed said they would switch retailers or shop at another website if there were delays in completing their online transaction.

One in two would abandon their shopping cart if there were delays or authentication errors.

Whether you are ready to take your business online or you already operate on an e-commerce site, it’s important for merchants to know what builds consumer trust. Our consumer survey found that e-commerce sites that offer customer reviews (51 percent), seamless refunds (42 percent), and a variety of payment options (41 percent) perform better.

So, what can retailers do to protect themselves and their customers?

Here are some tips and best practices that can help:

Keep all your software up to date: Keep all platforms, applications or scripts you have installed up-to-date. Attackers aggressively target vulnerabilities in popular web software, and software needs to be updated and patched when vulnerabilities are identified.

Keep all platforms, applications or scripts you have installed up-to-date. Attackers aggressively target vulnerabilities in popular web software, and software needs to be updated and patched when vulnerabilities are identified. Protect your login pages with encryption: Always use Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) encryption on your login pages so that sensitive information, such as payment card numbers and login credentials, can be transmitted securely. This prevents attackers from accessing sensitive data.

Always use Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) encryption on your login pages so that sensitive information, such as payment card numbers and login credentials, can be transmitted securely. This prevents attackers from accessing sensitive data. Back up your data: Back up your website and files regularly in case your website becomes inaccessible due to a system failure or ransomware. Some content management programs offer automatic back-ups, but you should also be able to manually back up databases and content.

Back up your website and files regularly in case your website becomes inaccessible due to a system failure or ransomware. Some content management programs offer automatic back-ups, but you should also be able to manually back up databases and content. Run regular security scans of your website: Run a security scan at least quarterly and after every change to your website. A security scan provides an assessment of vulnerabilities on your website.

Run a security scan at least quarterly and after every change to your website. A security scan provides an assessment of vulnerabilities on your website. Choose a credible hosting provider: Make sure you choose a secure and reputable web hosting company that provides ongoing technical support. Your hosting provider should also back up your data to a remote server and ensure that it can be easily restored if your site is compromised.

Make sure you choose a secure and reputable web hosting company that provides ongoing technical support. Your hosting provider should also back up your data to a remote server and ensure that it can be easily restored if your site is compromised. Use strong, complex passwords: To protect your website, passwords should be complex, contain uppercase letters, lowercase letters, numbers and special characters and should be changed regularly.

To protect your website, passwords should be complex, contain uppercase letters, lowercase letters, numbers and special characters and should be changed regularly. Keep your website clean: Every database, application or plug-in on your website is another possible entry point for attackers. Delete any files, databases or applications from your website that are no longer in use.

Every database, application or plug-in on your website is another possible entry point for attackers. Delete any files, databases or applications from your website that are no longer in use. Monitor your network assets: It is important to always detect unauthorised and unusual activity within your network infrastructure. Using solutions such as FIM (file integrity monitoring) and website logging are critical.

Consumer habits born from the pandemic will become the new normal, updated fraud prevention strategies will be required not only by consumers, but the same is true for the merchants, particularly business owners who digitally transformed their businesses and adopted digital payments or moved their business online for the first time during the pandemic.

To protect businesses and ensure their growth in a post pandemic digital world, merchants must improve capabilities, create effective cybercrime response plans, and most importantly, educate those most at risk.

Businesses that manage to protect not only themselves but also their customers from rapidly evolving digital threats will be best placed to build consumer confidence in an increasingly interconnected, digital world and in turn benefit from returning customers.

Everyone is responsible, and everyone has a role to play – organizations, consumers and merchants. We must all work consistently together in this fight against payment fraud.

Neil Fernandes, Visa’s head of risk for Middle East and North Africa.