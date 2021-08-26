Are robots calling time on human wealth management?

In the Matrix, it wanted to enslave us. In the Terminator, it came from the future to kill us all. In 2001AD: A Space Odyssey, it went mad and became murderous.

It’s safe to say that a fair amount of paranoia has surrounded the rise of artificial intelligence, which has become ever-present in our lives, and still threatens to wipe out tens of thousands of jobs worldwide. But for all the fear (in Hollywood at least), many still see the opportunity.

This month’s AB Money dives into this with the Rise of the Robots edition, which looks in particular at the robo-advisory services that have come to the fore during the pandemic.

The march of technology in money was first felt in the world of stock markets, with algorithmic trading, now the most widely used form of AI in the financial industry, deploying complex and advanced mathematical models to make transaction decisions on behalf of humans.

And so this month we catch up with Talal Al Ajmi, the Kuwaiti entrepreneur behind Version International Markets (VI Markets), who believes that algorithms and machine learning technologies are the upcoming game-changers for the industry and the new norm for the future.

He’s not alone. Retail investors, and those beginning to take control of their money, are increasingly using AI-driven investment platforms, which are promising them secure and stable returns, citing their cost-effectiveness, simplicity and accessibility.

For those unfamiliar with robo-advisory, these AI services allow novices to set their risk appetite, pick a series of exchange-traded funds for them, and manage those stocks on behalf of the client, buying and selling based on algorithmic decisions rather than human instructions.

It’s clearly gaining traction with the likes of Sarwa, which has recently secured $15m from a Series B round of fund-raising to fund its growth. “Traditional wealth managers have failed to capture the younger demographic or the mass/mass affluent,” says its co-founder Mark Chahwan.

Talal Al Ajmi, the Kuwaiti entrepreneur behind Version International Markets (VI Markets)

Perhaps that’s so, and the benefits can be seen for novice investors, robo does remove the headache of checking stocks constantly, and removes the urge to react/panic to market moves, especially with trading apps out there pinging notifications at traders in the hope of spurring a transaction, and thus a commission.

So are humans defunct? Has HAL 9000 from 2001AD simply retrained from murderous machine to become a wealth management advisor, one red light and a tie? “I’m sorry, Dave, I can’t sell those stocks?” As Agent Smith said in the Matrix,

“Never send a human to do a machine’s job”.

Well, not all is lost for us organics, with a case still to be made for a more personal touch.

Arjun Mittal, a senior banker, economist and independent advisor, argues: “The ability of ‘humans’ to understand client psychology and hopefully create a bespoke solution is not something that algorithms can do yet.”

Where you fall on the robo-debate may be a generational matter, but be sure the debate, and the technology, is going nowhere.