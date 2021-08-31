Extended detection and response: Securing the region’s hybrid workplaces

It is quite a comforting thought for enterprises, knowing that their crucial data is stored somewhere in a physically unreachable and secured location. However, just as our confidence soars high with that notion, there is never a 100 percent guarantee that each process or interaction will go as smoothly as planned.

There is always a risk attached; therefore, it is required to take precautions to establish stability and security. Hence we must secure the Cloud applications, which have become vital for businesses all over the region today.

The transition into remote working has placed high emphasis upon reliance on Cloud applications as they connect all the imperative operations of an organisation and more. But the bridge between employees, managers, and department heads in the form of emails and software can still be prone to an increasing amount of cybersecurity risks if not guarded properly. Therefore, Cloud-based applications have become favourite targets of hackers, who are scavenging private information through phishing emails and other high-profile ransomware.

The Trend Micro Security Round-up 2020 report revealed that more than 269 million cyberattacks were detected and blocked by Trend Micro solutions in the MENA region, out of which 227m were email-borne, 31m were URL attacks and 9.6m were malware attacks.

These figures are staggering and represent an alarming need for immediate action.

The threat landscape has been evolving day-by-day and has specifically gained impetus during the pandemic, particularly in the latter half of 2020.

Enterprises today know that Cloud-based collaboration tools are indispensable for their survival, not only to keep operations flowing coherently in unison, but to safeguard crucial information and data.

Organisations today need to adapt to the high productivity requirements of the new remote and hybrid working environment, which demands robust security keeping networks, devices, and users safe, thus leading to zero downtime.

They also need full visibility, seamless integration of analytics, detection, and full user and administration functionality that thoroughly secures their environments

In today’s day and age, technologies like extended detection and response covers every endpoint, each element of a user’s credentials – from the gateway to complete access. A cohesive solution of this nature is needed for the enterprises in the region that have migrated to the Cloud and the ones that are planning to.

The present situation requires us to be ahead of time and equip ourselves and the ones around us with the right security framework so that we are able to diffuse the new-age threats and build a better environment for businesses to flourish in a secured tomorrow.

Dr Moataz Bin Ali, VP and managing director, Trend Micro Middle East and North Africa