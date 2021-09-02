Think wise investment, think real estate, and most importantly, think Dubai

Today, I want to share an inspiring story with you that truly encapsulates and perfectly conveys the budding importance of Dubai’s real estate market, one that reflects unparalleled opportunities to everyone willing to call this land their home.

Recently, while looking for a villa to purchase, I met someone who truly inspired me, a Pakistani national residing in Dubai. About a decade ago, in 2010, this gentleman bought a 15,000-square-feet piece of land in the emirate for AED2 million and used it to build a luxurious six-bedroom villa at a construction cost of about AED10m.

Today, after just a decade, he is selling the same villa for a whopping AED25m.

The moral of the story: He was able to double his investment in a mere 10 years. This is nothing short of a major accomplishment, one that is only possible in a mature and diversified market like Dubai, a city that enables dreams to manifest.

And this man is not a one-off case. There are many such stories that define the nature of Dubai, a growth-inclined market that has potential like no other in the world.

His case also isn’t time-bound. Some will say that he was merely lucky to have invested at the time he did – but now is a better time than ever before. The emirate’s real estate sector is currently a buyer’s market, and with Expo 2020 coming up, it will continue to thrive as the epicentre for business, tourism, and innovation, with property prices being sure to surge in coming years.

Prices also can’t drop much lower than they already have due to a myriad of factors, such as basic demand and supply forces, as well as developers already having dropped margins to the greatest extent possible. They fully bottomed out – $1m can buy 165 square metres (1,776 square feet) of space in Dubai, around five times more than in London or New York.

The emirate currently has around 42,356 homes valued at $1m, second only to the UK capital. While this affordability can mostly be attributed to the high supply, demand is projected to increase significantly due to the emirate’s outstanding macroeconomic fundamentals, with it being one of the safest, most proactive countries to visit, live and work in, 100 percent foreign business ownership without the need for a local partner, the UAE Central Bank’s removal of the 20 percent cap on bank real estate lending, increased economic activity due to the onset of the Expo, relaxed visa rules with the introduction of for example the golden visa programme, which has emerged as a veritable magnet for residential aspirants in this quickly advancing country, the reduction of government fees and the formation of a higher committee that ensures differentiation and value-add, among many other recently introduced changes.

Apart from financial gains, there is an emotional connect that people like him are able to make with Dubai through such investments. I remember him showing me the blueprint of his villa with an in-built swimming pool for his future grandchildren; his thorough planning for the coming generations was reflective of his faith in the city and its ability to nurture and provide enough opportunities to grow.

It all worked out for him even better than he had planned. He lived in the house for over 10 years without any rental expenses and made a return of more than AED1m per year, a total of AED15 million, which he can now retire with and pass on to his children and grandkids, all of which now have a financially secure future.

From the outset of this year, Dubai’s real estate sector has been regaining its foothold thanks to the unshakable investor confidence in the emirate and its promising infrastructure development, which, without a second thought, is one of the emirate’s major strengths.

Buoyed by a rebound in tourism and quick distribution of vaccines, business activity in Dubai is fast approaching pre-pandemic levels, reflecting positively on the real estate sector as well. This is also a time when rent-to-own is fast becoming popular among residents wanting to convert their rental instalments into payments for purchases.

New programmes, such as visas for expatriate retirees and the expansion of the 10-year golden visa scheme, is now attracting people from around the world to the UAE, which, in turn, will be a huge boost to the real estate market.

In terms of figures, Dubai’s total transaction volumes in April 2021 stood at 4,879 deals, recording a year-on-year increase of 167.4 percent and a monthly 6 percent jump. The emirate also recorded 1,926 off-plan transactions in the same month, up by 13.9 percent on a monthly basis and 46.5 percent year-on-year, according to official figures.

All villa locations saw their capital values improve and most apartment locations saw a wave of stabilisation. Overall, the transaction volumes for homes priced at over AED3.6m ($1m) between Q1 2020 and Q1 2021 are up 41.1 percent year-on-year in areas like Downtown Dubai, MBR City, Emirates Hills, and Palm Jumeirah.

These figures collectively indicate that real estate is well on the path towards stabilisation and set for previously unseen growth. This is indeed the best time to invest in Dubai and see your investment reap benefits. After all, it is rightly said: “More money has been made in real estate than in all industrial investments combined.”

If you want to think of a wise investment, think real estate, and, most importantly, think Dubai.

Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments.