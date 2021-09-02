How the on-demand talent revolution is disrupting the workforce of the future

The combination of a generational change in the labour force and the pandemic’s effects on the way we work has presented the perfect opportunity for organisations to reassess the composition of their workforce.

With the benefits of freelancing on the rise for both skilled workers and organisations, the supply and demand for on-demand talent is increasing. For businesses, on-demand talent enables access to the right capabilities that last only for the duration of the project all without having to take on the obligation of long-term headcount costs.

For talent, the rise of platforms globally has fundamentally changed how freelancers find their opportunities, shifting from a network led lead generation process to efficient algorithms and curated platforms that channel clients from around the world. Organisations and businesses in the MENA region can significantly benefit from this model.

Digitalisation, disruptive business models and increasingly globalised markets are changing the dynamics of doing business. Organisations across all sectors are increasingly being forced to experiment, innovate, and be agile enough to meet the changing requirements for future business prosperity.

To solve the challenges of tomorrow, this entails being able to scale teams up and down efficiently and getting access to a diverse set of capabilities, which may not always be available in the region of operation.

The ongoing pandemic has further accelerated the adoption of this trend by changing the way organisations work around the world. Video conferencing has substituted face-to-face meetings, work-from-home has become a widely accepted modus operandi and some businesses have faced challenging times, resulting in organisational restructurings.

The importance of finding the right talent, in a timely manner, to solve business problems in a cost-efficient and competitive way for organisations has never been greater. The ability to adapt the search and use of talent can become a competitive advantage as traditional models of talent acquisition will be challenged and alternative ways of access to talent like leveraging freelancers are flourishing.

More talent leave tier-1 professional services firms and blue chip companies for freelancing due to the economic viability and benefits. Freelancing gives talent more flexibility to choose the projects they want to work on, when they want to work and how much they want to work.

The surge in demand for capable talent on an on-demand basis is making it economically viable too and many opt out of full-time employment to pursue an independent career. Previously, the freelancing model was exclusively dependent on the freelancer’s network and established relationships with potential clients.

However, the landscape is quickly changing for freelancers. Leveraging technology, talent platforms are now giving freelancers access to global network of clients and related project opportunities. From 2009 to 2019, the number of digital talent platforms in the world had grown from 80 to 330, laying the foundation for this trend.

Decision makers’ adoption of on-demand talent is on the rise. In 2019-2020, Harvard Business School conducted a project on ‘Managing the Future of Work’, together with consulting firm Boston Consulting Group. They surveyed nearly 700 senior business leaders at US firms to understand the practices around talent platforms.

The researchers found that almost 90 percent of the business leaders reported that talent platforms were considered somewhat or very important to the future competitiveness of their organisation. Sixty percent of the executives already reported medium or extensive use of talent platforms. Furthermore, half of these respondents expected their usage to increase further in the future.

Of the users of talent platforms, 40 percent reported that accessing highly skilled workers through these channels helped improve speed to market, productivity and innovation.

Interestingly, the findings acknowledge that for now only a few of the companies are experimenting with talent-light and lean organizational structures. However, as much as 60 percent see it as “highly” or “somewhat” possible that their future core workforce would become much smaller. Based on this, it would be fair to anticipate an increase in the usage of the flexible workforce models such as leveraging a blend of traditional full-time employees and on-demand talent, to be successful in the US and around the world.

Even with this progress, there is still a way to go and adjustments are required to be fully able to reap the benefits of talent platforms and the on-demand workforce model. To remain competitive, organisations in the MENA region will significantly benefit from adapting their talent strategies and organisational processes by:

Redesigning the policies and procedures for talent on-boarding and off-boarding to streamline and speed up the integration of the interim talent into the organisation.

Traditional onboarding processes for large professional service providers and full-time hires usually entails lengthy and detailed legal contracts requiring multiple levels of authorisation, which can be an obstacle for stakeholders’ urgent need for talent deployment.

Assessing in advance the terms and conditions and level of complexity required for contracts with talent platforms and on-demand talent could reduce time of deployment and still cover policy and governance requirements on confidentiality, IP rights, technology/IT risk, and other concerns.

Rethinking and adjusting legacy procurement processes and related timelines. Although being professional service providers based on their skill and expertise, on-demand top tier freelance talent and small boutique consulting firms do not have the same financial muscle as established multinational professional services firms.

Procurement processes and payment terms would thus have to be adjusted for individuals and be closer to how organisations and companies pay salaries for internal staff as opposed to timelines of settling larger fees of established professional services firms.

Developing a new standard for measuring success. Beyond the obvious being quality of delivery, other metrics could include benefits of quick deployment, cost savings, innovation etc.

With a new talent model springing out from the aim of optimising the efficiency of allocating resources, the performance needs to be measured differently.

Differentiating between core team and non-core team activities. With this foundation, an organisation can later expand the model of on-demand workforce and consider which other areas that traditionally have been in-house that could also benefit from offloading to on-demand talent.

The on-demand talent revolution is coming and disrupting the workforce of the future. Organisations that recognise and implement this model as part of their talent acquisition strategy will stand to benefit and emerge as winners. They will scale up and down teams to meet business requirements, boost innovation, optimize the allocation of talent and cost structures, and stand out as more attractive employers.

However, this still requires businesses to adjust their policies and procedures for onboarding and procurement, develop new standards for measuring success and revaluate core and non-core activities.

Lars Haakenstad, CEO, Estasheer.