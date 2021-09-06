Why you should be investing in your employees’ personal brand

Did you know that marketing messages have a more positive impact to reach customers when the messaging is delivered by an employee rather than directly from the brand?

Why is it then that so many organisations appear reluctant to invest in their employee’s personal brand? By making individual employees more visible on social media channels you might think that it could make them more attractive to other employers. However, if you have taken the time to cultivate an employee’s personal brand, they are more likely to stay as they feel supported in a strong and loyal company culture.

Employee personal brands have become an essential part of a company’s reputation. Research shows employees seek three common goals: career, community and cause. What if you were to look at their value by way of investing in their brand in order to bring you as the employer longer-term benefits?

Here are three more reasons why now is the time to be investing in your employees’ personal brands:

1. People want to work with people: Real life behind-the-scenes stories, human connection, and relationships, build a much longer lasting bond with consumers. The chances that you are in a completely unique business niche is rare these days which means you have competition.

Sure, you can try and beat your competitors on price, but without a brand and personal connection, you become a commodity that competes only on price. You can be sure of one thing only, competitors can beat your price, but if you have a strong brand that will set you apart.

2. Increased employee retention: Encouraging your employees to develop their personal brand helps them grow within their own careers and become more accountable.

A strong personal brand will grow the business. By supporting personal development and growth among employees, this ultimately leads to a happier, more productive workforce. Who doesn’t want that?

3. Improved visual and voice connection: Your employees are your voice. By encouraging employees to post on social media channels helps to create and enhance engagement with their brand and yours.

Taking the connection a step further with the use of video content offers a deeper medium that is perfect to showcase your employees’ knowledge (and personality), along with evidencing your company’s expertise.

Connecting your employee to your company by investing in their personal brand will allow your company to stand out in a crowd.

Make the change now and start investing in your employees, which will only benefit the business too.

Kelly Lundberg, Personal Brand & Business Mentor.