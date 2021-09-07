Women in leadership: Six traits of mentally tough businesswomen

At some point in life, anyone can experience a critical moment that serves as a measure for mental toughness. Whether it’s dealing with a toxic colleague or friend, a dead-end in one’s career, or an unhealthy relationship, each person has their own crosses to bear. But while these trials can be difficult to overcome, they also serve a purpose: They teach us to be resilient.

Whatever the challenge, many women in leadership remain strong. By taking a new perspective and acting decisively, I have seen how women are able to overcome whatever challenges they face.

Being mentally tough is challenging, especially if you feel stuck. Only those who can break free and move in a new direction can be considered the mentally tough.

In this article, I will show you what I believe to be the characteristics of women in leadership who are mentally tough.

1. Emotional control

As a cornerstone of mental toughness, emotional control is an important quality for those performing leadership roles. After all, you cannot be a mentally tough leader without understanding and managing emotions – especially negative ones – and learn how to use them to become more productive.

It is interesting to note that women have some advantages as it relates to emotional intelligence. For starters, young girls are encouraged to show empathy and express their emotions through language, or through playing with dolls. When it comes to sports, both genders have the opportunity to develop mental toughness, but boys tend to hone harder skills like aggression, while girls develop soft skills like self-awareness.

2. The ability to embrace constraints

Another trait that every mentally tough person has is the ability to embrace constraints.

In more than a decade of coaching, I have noticed that while some individuals naively struggle to achieve as much freedom as possible, truly happy people – who are also mentally tough – tend to embrace constraints.

For women in leadership, success means being able to embrace failures first. In order to be perfect, the mentally strong embrace their imperfections and feel comfortable in their own skin.

3. The acceptance of change

Being mentally tough means accepting and adapting to change.

My suggestion is to anticipate the changes that are about to happen and form a plan for how to act on it. Once you embrace what is to come, it of often easier to find the good in it.

When you open your mind, you will be able to see what you can do to capitalise on the opportunities that those changes can create. Those who ignore change and do things in the same ways often set themselves up to fail.

4. Confidence

Being mentally tough also means having confidence in yourself. It is essentially subscribing to the idea that mentality has a powerful effect on your success rate.

A study from the University of Melbourne supported the notion that a person’s mentality can greatly affect his or her ability to succeed. Their research revealed that confident people tend to be promoted or earn more money more quickly than others.

In contrast to the false confidence that is used to mask their insecurities, true confidence is about accepting and embracing a uniqueness that is totally you.

According to Gaj Ravichandra, my business partner and co-founder at Kompass Consultancy, this is the difference between those who know true confidence and those who have a shallow grasp of the concept.

It isn’t just about being able to deal with stressors and challenges individually. Instead, he believes that it involves the mastery of the ability to seek and accept aid where your limitations lie – and I couldn’t agree more.

5. Self-awareness

Another key trait of mentally tough women is self-awareness. Without defining your identity and clearly stating your purpose and vision, it’s difficult to strengthen your mind. It is also important that you know your own weaknesses and strengths, the roles that come with your position and, ultimately, your goals.

I like to remind my clients that women who are self-aware are mentally stronger because they know how to deal with circumstances according to their capabilities.

6. Embracing uncertainty with optimism

There’s no way of predicting what the future holds with absolute certainty so it is best to embrace uncertainty. However, simply accepting that you can’t predict what will happen next is only half of it; you also need to be optimistic about the future.

Remember that if there’s one thing that can propel you forward, it is hope. Hope is what makes people take action, and without action, there’s no result.

Women who are mentally tough have faith in the uncertainty of the future at the same time. It may not always be easy, but finding the correct balance between the two can help you move through difficulties you may face.

Achieve mental toughness

There are many ways to achieve a strong mind. Aside from knowing the qualities you must possess, you should also consider undergoing leadership and self-development training programmes that help both men and women become better versions of themselves.

As a coach and a woman, I know the difference that these programmes can have on developing the right mindset and tactics to become mentally stronger.

Whatever steps you take – stay consistent and embrace the challenge – and I am certain you will see amazing results.

Leila Rezaiguia is based in Dubai and leads both Kompass Consultancy & AoEC UAE.