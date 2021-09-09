Just do it – Why sportswear giant Nike has right idea

The UAE began Covid-19 prevention measures in March 2020. Although normal life halted, businesses still needed to operate despite the global crisis. Consequently, many of us worked from home , often alone, with periodic Zoom or Teams meetings. Deadlines were met and we frequently toiled beyond our contractual hours, whilst either balancing or foregoing family and or respite time.

The stress and isolation exacerbated some people’s pre-existing mental health issues, while others felt they were teetering between flourishing and languishing.

Two years later, the world is beginning to tentatively exhale, as it reverts to some semblance of normality. Workplaces are reopening their office doors. Some employees may be apprehensive to return to the 9-to-5 grind with lengthy commutes to and from work, whilst others may relish the trust and autonomy that came with remote working. Others may crave the structure and companionship of an office environment and prefer opportunities for real face-to-face team building that teleconferencing simply could not deliver.

Employers must demonstrate empathy and prudence as employees reintegrate into the workforce. They must prioritise employee mental health needs, particularly to avoid or to help with burnout post Covid-19.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) describes burnout as “a syndrome conceptualised as a result of unmanaged chronic occupational stress”. It is characterised by exhaustion, pessimism, and alienation from the workplace; a sense of ineffectiveness; and or a perceived lack of accomplishment.

Physical symptoms of burnout include fatigue, body aches, headaches, gastrointestinal issues, appetite changes, increased susceptibility to common illnesses, and sleep disruption.

Recently, sportswear company Nike gave staff at its US headquarters a paid week off to destress and recover from the pressures of the pandemic. Matt Marrazzo, senior manager of Global Marketing Science at Nike, ordered staff not to work but instead: “Take the time to unwind, destress and spend time with your loved ones.”

Nike is one of an increasing number of companies that are extending holiday leave or reducing work responsibilities to prevent burnout triggered by home working and regular video conferencing, which has blurred the line between personal and professional lives over these two years.

LinkedIn staff were granted a week off in April to focus on their mental health and wellbeing, while employees of dating app Bumble were gifted with a week’s paid leave this summer to avoid “collective fatigue”, as described by a top Bumble executive.

In fact, numerous studies have demonstrated annual leave lowers levels of stress and exhaustion.

Assisting employees to recover from the traumatic pandemic is not only responsible, it also makes prudent business sense. Employees who are stressed have a detrimental effect on productivity and output. This has a ripple effect throughout the team since most employees work collaboratively.

Providing breaks, rewarding employees who go above and beyond the call of duty, and thanking them in ways that are more meaningful than money, are all effective ways to enhance employee morale, loyalty and ultimately preventing burnout.

The harsh reality is that most businesses do not have the capacity to provide additional time off for overworked employees. Employers must, however, continue to recognise the critical importance of their employees’ mental health and prioritise continuous workplace wellness programs and initiatives.

Perhaps mental health awareness in the workplace is Covid-19’s only silver lining.

Tess Pereira, corporate performance and transformational coach.