Keeping the ‘culture of care’ while scaling your business

In the past year, our team, product offering, and the size of our office have nearly doubled. With growth and new talent comes fresh perspectives, interesting insights and, of course, thoughts on running the business optimally.

For small, but fast-paced emerging businesses, maintaining growth while maintaining financial structure is crucial. Although there are areas where reducing expenses are needed, I’ve learned that there are three points of the business that have proven to be worth the cost:

1. Create a culture that fosters a meaningful place to work

This means practising what you preach. For instance, where we sell a product that enriches people’s lives, we want to do the same in our workplace.

Companies put a lot of focus on recruiting top talent, but it’s easy to lose sight of placing the same priority on retaining that talent. For us, regular team outings and an engagement calendar that includes things like team workouts and day trips to one of our partners are things that the team appreciates.

We also provide regular opportunities for feedback to create an open dialogue to learn where we can do better. Not only are we building team camaraderie, but we’re also seeing high productivity in return.

I’ve always believed that an engaged team is the key to performance. If you invest in creating a team that finds meaning in their work, they’re likely to take ownership and thrive. When people have passion for their work, they’re driven by an intrinsic motivation, and that’s where the magic happens.

2. Invest in the customer, and the business will follow

Just as transparency and fairness are crucial for employees, it should be at the forefront of how you interact with customers. During the UAE Covid-19 lockdown, when our members weren’t able to access the venues, we proactively paused all memberships. Yes, it was an expensive hit for us, but it was the right thing to do, and the resulting customer trust was well worth it.

As most businesses will know, the pandemic introduced us all to a new set of challenges and this can easily sidetrack us the things that matter most – the impact on your customers. What is their current experience with your product and how can you make sure you are still adding value to them? Anticipating customers’ needs and providing them with a solution will demonstrate that you can remain customer-centric even during uncertain times. In turn, your business will benefit from customer loyalty and retention.

3. Value long-term partnerships over short-term financial gain

Our business model includes purchasing memberships from hotels and gyms (our partners) in order to provide access for our members. Just as our focus with our members is to add value, that translates to our partners too. We work closely with our partners to ensure that our agreement adds significant value to them.

We often adjust our product to help our partners drive footfall to specific outlets they want to promote. This can also mean taking a step back sometimes. For instance, if a partner is apprehensive about something in our agreement, we will find ways to ensure that it’s not a concern for them, even if it means foregoing potential short-term business opportunities. In turn, we’ve seen an increasing number of partners working with us on an exclusive basis.

In order for business relationships to be fruitful, you should be proactive with what you bring to the table in terms of long-term value, and in return, you’ll secure long-standing and trusted relationships.

Like many businesses, we have not been immune to the challenges faced over the past year, where cost-cutting measures have been necessary. However our experience has found that maintaining your company’s core values- in terms of workplace culture, customer loyalty and long-term partnerships have proven even more necessary.

Lars Johannesen, CEO and founder of Privilee.