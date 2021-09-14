Post-pandemic guide to talent retention

The pandemic has taken its toll. This is a truism that has become eminently quantifiable in the past year. According to a recent Gallup poll, employee engagement ― a broad measure of how invested workers are in their corporate culture ― is suffering in the Middle East and North Africa because of Covid.

It was at an average of 12 percent in 2009 across the region, in the wake of that era’s global economic spasm. Engagement steadily increased to reach 22 percent by 2019. And then Covid happened and engagement fell to 20 percent.

We see a similar story in stress levels in the same poll. Some 31 percent described themselves as having high stress levels in 2009. This climbed gradually to 38 percent over the next decade, but lurched sharply upwards to 43 percent in 2020.

The region’s workforce, like its businesses, has been shellshocked. And there are indicators that working people are taking matters into their own hands in preparation for the next crisis. A PwC global survey showed that 86 percent of Arab Gulf-based employees, for example, were willing to retrain to maintain their relevance to a global digital economy; and 82 percent acknowledged that it was up to them to drive this reskilling.

This suggests a workforce highly motivated by past economic hiccups, determined to write their own histories and become recession-proof, even if businesses are not.

Hybrid work will be vital to these ambitions. Most want to retain the right to flexible work, and now that remote models have proven themselves viable, regional employers must compete for talent in a global labour market.

More than ever before, companies need top talent to compete. But those companies must come up with ways to attract the people they need. And they must accept that the days of ‘clocking-in’ ― at least in the classic sense ― are all but gone.

A new reality has emerged and those that try to foist legacy, at-your-desk, 9-to-5 policies on an unwilling labour force will pay the price in skills leakage.

Cost benefits of remote work

It is worth pointing out, however, that the expectations of the new-normal employee are not unrealistic. They are aware, as are their line managers, that productivity across the region did not suffer last year. And if one stacks the overheads of a remote employee against an office-based one, it is not hard to see the cost benefits.

Why then would you risk sticking to office-only principles in an elastic labour market where your competitors are not? Not only would your rivals tap your talent pool easily and boost their own potential for innovation; they would also reduce their costs while yours remained static.

Standing out in a market where workers can telecommute to another continent is a simple matter of offering the optimal work-life package. Here are three high-level pillars that can help focus organisations as they build the ideal environment for the modern employee.

1. Reinvent your culture

Come to the labour market with a pledge to put your employees’ home lives before their work lives, and you are off to a winning start.

Yes, look for the talent you need, with a job description that blends challenge and opportunity. But craft your narrative around finding the best way for the successful candidate to deliver value based on those skills.

Once you have found the ideal candidate, you must discover: What are their ideal working hours? What are their skilling aspirations? What are their healthcare requirements?

Employers must accept that in a global landscape they will have to adjust to their employees, rather than the other way round.

2. Retain through compassion

Getting the right talent on board is one thing. Keeping abreast of shifting expectations and super-trends in a fluid international market is another.

The best way to gauge job satisfaction is to know your employees. For this, you need to create the post-pandemic leader. This leader is compassionate, keeps in touch with his teammates, and makes sure that they have everything they need to be happy and productive.

Reassuring remote workers that their geographic circumstances will have no bearing on their professional development not only encourages them to stay with their current employer but may end up slowing, or even reversing, urbanisation around the world.

This could be a boon for the environment and sustainability ― both major pillars in regional economic “Vision” programs.

3. Get the tech right

Technologies such as robotic process automation (RPA) and low-code tools, that accelerate the adoption of digital workflows across the organisation, are already allowing the modern knowledge worker to optimise their time.

When employees are given the freedom and training to innovate within their own workflow, they can feel a greater sense of job satisfaction. As we have already seen in PwC’s figures, there is a great propensity in the region to reskill for relevance. Why not put that propensity to use to boost productivity in your own workforce and retain that enriched talent?

A better work life

As egregious a human tragedy as the pandemic has been, its resultant lockdowns taught us lessons and offered a glimpse, for knowledge workers, of a better life.

In parallel, it should also have served as a wake-up call for the region’s enterprises, having dispelled certain productivity memes and replaced them with a new vision ― one of happy, fulfilled employees, living first, and working second ― and more productive and innovative as a result.

Mark Ackerman, area VP, Middle East and Africa, at ServiceNow.