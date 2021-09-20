Crypto regulation for increased legitimacy

Money laundering and illicit funds have become more prevalent in the world’s financial markets, catching the attention of various regulators and the public. As a result, the global financial services landscape has been undergoing increased regulatory and structural reforms with regards to more comprehensive legislation, alongside Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) processes.

In parallel, over the past decade, we have witnessed the emergence of blockchain and digital assets, which are transforming societies and countries as a whole. With such a paradigm shift, it is imperative to realise that blockchain can be compatible, and therefore become an integral part of the existing financial system and regulatory frameworks, as opposed to representing an existential threat.

As with any new and developing industry, there have been cases of hacking, fraud, and money laundering, which have resulted in increased scrutiny and calls for stricter regulations and governance mechanisms.

This has also led to global regulatory bodies working on understanding how the technology works and should be regulated, overall creating a net positive impact for the future of crypto and its stakeholders.

Due to the varying interpretations of the regulations surrounding blockchain and digital assets, the industry is often regulated differently in different countries, albeit with common themes pertaining to centralised platforms.

At the heart of such regulations is a strict KYC and AML process that underpins all operations and identifies all investors and transactions. This is supplemented by a comprehensive governance framework that ensures the existence of clear operational and investor-related policies, complete segregation of company and investor funds, adequate custodial arrangements, and recourse rights. Furthermore, operations are supported by a robust cybersecurity infrastructure.

At present, both Bahrain and the UAE are examining crypto-assets extensively from a regulatory standpoint. This opens the door to the industry, not only for retail investors to partake, but also for institutions to both serve and invest in it. As more regional regulators embrace crypto assets, we will see increased investment into the space, as well as crypto being accepted as an official form of payment.

The growth of the digital asset and blockchain industries, along with the accompanying laws, is a long-term endeavour. Finding the right balance of regulation and innovation, rather than taking a heavy-handed approach, is critical to ensuring that the industry thrives, becomes mainstream, provides adequate investor protection and confidence and eventually becomes a well-established and sought-after investment asset class.

Dina Sam’an, founder and managing director of CoinMENA.