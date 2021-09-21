Expo 2020 Dubai: Why you should be excited

What we’re witnessing is just the beginning, not just of a six-month programme, but of an incredible sea change.

Over the next six months we’ll see the launch of innovations and ideas that will change our futures, all set against the incredible backdrop Dubai has spent years designing and constructing to welcome visitors from all over the world.

Quite simply, we will see history being made and every single one of us should be excited for what’s to come.

I was six-years-old when I experienced Expo 88 in Brisbane; a very different personal experience to what I expect from Expo 2020 Dubai. I have vivid memories of the event, from the passports to entertainment, watching the monorail whizz around overhead, performances, and learning new experiences in every pavilion.

My siblings reminisce about Gondwana Land, Footrot Flats at the New Zealand Pavilion, the Dreamtime Theatre and the Glow Worm cave. Four of us have collectively lived professional careers and family life across dozens of countries, no doubt inspired by the discovery and excitement of Expo 88.

The once overgrown country town became a vibrant hotspot where the world descended to show off the best it had to offer. It was an exciting time and anyone then living in Brisbane or able to travel to the expo, will undoubtedly have different memories, but one thing remains the same: Everyone’s eyes light up with excitement when you remember Expo 88 – and that’s some 33 years later…

Similar to the Expo 2020 Dubai site, Expo 88 Brisbane spurred a major redevelopment of an underutilised part of the city. A 40-hectare industrial area along the Brisbane River and opposite the CBD, it was redeveloped to first become the Expo 88 site and what is now known as South Bank. Today, South Bank is a thriving mixed-use site and a strong culture and leisure hub – a central part of our lives, city and tourism. A visit home almost always requires a visit to South Bank.

The iconic dome structure of Al Wasl Plaza at the Expo 2020 Dubai.

The legacy of Expo 88 is far more than just a distant memory. It saw the launch of High-Definition TV (at the Japan pavilion) and text-based internet (at the Swiss pavilion), two technologies that are at the core of our daily lives today. The physical assets of Expo 88 are still used across the country, the most popular of which are the Expo 88 lettering that adorned the entrance, the piazza where most of the live entertainment was staged throughout the event, the skyneedle and the Nepal Pagoda, which are still at the site. The legacy of expo is physical, practical and memorable.

As an Australian who witnessed an expo on home soil, I’m excited to have the opportunity to see another one here in the UAE. I’m excited to see my three kids exploring the 191 countries, exploring the world every weekend and igniting lifelong interests. I’m excited to connect innovation with business and attend Expo 2020 with my team to develop the company for the future.

This is just the beginning. It’s so much more than the Business Olympics. Get excited. Get your kids researching and plotting pavilions and the themes that inspire them the most. Figure out which business innovations are important for your business and plan your away days.

Get excited and be prepared for Expo 2020 to be part of your life far beyond 2022.

Kate Midttun, chief executive officer and founder of Acorn Strategy.